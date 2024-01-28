Kody Brown is feeling confident again after several recent events. He refused to reveal what events have transpired to change his perspective.

Something is different about Kody Brown lately. While Brown spent all of season 18 of Sister Wives sullen and angry, he’s appeared downright optimistic in recent interviews. Fans of the reality TV family think something big is brewing, and they might be right. In a recent interview, Brown teased fans, claiming several recent events have boosted his confidence.

Kody Brown says he is becoming confident again after three divorces in 18 months

In a chat with People, Brown was more optimistic than he’d been in a long time. Instead of seeming angry and disillusioned, his demeanor was more upbeat. Brown explained why he was suddenly so hopeful but remained relatively coy. The former polygamist told the publication, “A few things have happened recently that have really, I guess you could say, built my confidence back.”

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Brown opted not to elaborate on what happened, but theories have bounced around. Some Sister Wives fans believe nothing big has happened. They theorize that Brown is trying to keep fans interested in an upcoming show season by teasing a big event. Others believe a new interest has reinvigorated the former polygamist.

While season 18 was one of the series’ most successful, fans aren’t sure an upcoming season can top it now that it’s over. After all, season 18 covered the end of Kody’s marriages to Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. One additional special focused on looking back on the marriages, and another highlighted Christine Brown’s wedding. Now that that is over, what else is there to document?

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans wonder if Kody is hinting at a new wife

Kody was pretty down on polygamy and highly critical of his former wives when Sister Wives left off. Things have changed, and he is now considering friendship with his former wives.

Fans think only a new love interest could have thawed Kody’s heart and changed his perspective. Robyn Brown has insisted she’s still interested in living in a plural family, so it’s possible that a new wife could be an upcoming storyline for an additional season, but it feels unlikely.

Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody has long insisted he wasn’t interested in adding a wife to the family. He even said he’d remain reluctant if Robyn Brown brought a potential love interest to him. Kody has, however, gone back on his word before. While unlikely, Kody could be adding another lover to his family. No concrete evidence suggests that wife No. 5 is in the works, though.