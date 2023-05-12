Is Lainey Wilson in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2?

Before her Yellowstone appearance, Lainey Wilson already made a name for herself in the country music world and accepted the Album of the Year award at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. However, Wilson’s not just a country music star. Yellowstone fans know her from season 5 of the series. So, is Wilson slated to return for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2? Here’s what to know.

Is Lainey Wilson returning for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2?

Lainey Wilson | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson made her first Yellowstone appearance during the season 5 premiere. She played Abby, a local musician, and she sparks a relationship with Ryan. While Abby told Beth that she never wanted to embark on a relationship with a cowboy, Beth offered Abby a different perspective due to her own personal history. Beth explained to Abby that sharing a life with someone very different than yourself always gives you something to discuss. Unfortunately, Ryan had to alert Abby that he was slated to head south without her, and they parted ways.

The part of Abby was specifically created for Wilson. “I met [series co-creator and executive producer] Taylor Sheridan after he put one of my songs in the show,” she told the New York Post. “He invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition. And we really kind of bonded over horses.” Sheridan later told her he wanted to create a character in the series specifically for her to play.

So, will fans see Wilson in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2? It seems likely she’ll return, though she isn’t 100% sure. “I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they’re planning, I will be back in it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet.”

At the time of her speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she noted they hadn’t called her yet. “But as far as I know they don’t even know when they’re going to be filming,” Wilson continued.

She says she has ‘no clue’ what’s going on with filming season 5 part 2

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 feels very much up in the air for both fans and Lainey Wilson. The first part of season 5 aired in November 2022, and fans are expecting six more episodes more the season finishes. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear when fans will get the rest of the season. There’s reportedly been drama behind the scenes regarding Taylor Sheridan and the cast and crew.

Lainey Wilson told Entertainment Tonight at the end of April 2023 that she also didn’t know what was going on. “I’m planning on getting an update today,” she said. “It’s wild. Like, just tell me when, man. Yeah, I have no clue what’s going on. … I’m waiting on that phone call.

“I feel like I’ve learned that TV business is even crazier than the music business,” she added. “And that’s the truth.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 production is heavily delayed amidst strife with Kevin Costner

While fans are eager to hear more about Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, all eyes remain on John Dutton actor Kevin Costner. Rumors suggested Costner and Taylor Sheridan didn’t see eye to eye on the filming schedule for the show. It’s undetermined if Costner will return to film part 2.

With that said, an insider shared with Us Weekly that Costner doesn’t want to delay production. “The holdup is not coming from Kevin,” they said. “He is also very disappointed by the delays, which are beyond his control.”

As for Lainey Wilson and Costner, Wilson told the New York Post that she didn’t get a chance to connect with her co-star. “I actually did not get to shake Kevin Costner’s hand,” she said. “We were in a scene together, but they kind of put him in and pulled him out real quick.”

