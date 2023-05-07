Lainey Wilson’s Reveals Her No. 1 Rule for Ian Bohen During ‘Yellowstone’ Kissing Scene: ‘No Tongue!’

Country star Lainey Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight, having made a name for herself in the music industry with her soulful voice and catchy lyrics. But recently, she’s been making waves in the acting world as well, landing a role on the hit TV show Yellowstone. Fans were thrilled to see the talented singer on their screens, but things really heated up when she had a kissing scene with Ian Bohen’s character. So how did Wilson prepare for this big moment?

Lainey Wilson played Abby on ‘Yellowstone’

Lainey Wilson | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM

Yellowstone Season 5 gave us a few new characters, one of them being Abby. Played by the talented Wilson, Abby is a musician who catches the eye of Bohen’s character, Ryan.

Abby is introduced to the audience for the first time in the season premiere as John Dutton celebrates his election as governor of Montana at the Yellowstone ranch. Abby and one of the bunkhouse boys named Ryan spark a relationship.

The Abby character was specifically created for Wilson to play on the show. According to the New York Post, the singer met the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan after one of her songs was used in an episode of Yellowstone. “He invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition. And we really kind of bonded over horses.”

Sheridan must have connected with the singer’s unique musical approach. When asked about it on The Bobby Bones Show, Wilson said, “In February, he called me and just said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you.”‘

Lainey Wilson had rules for kissing Ian Bohen on ‘Yellowstone’

In Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1, fans got to see Wilson share her first kiss with Bohen. And even though this was a really passionate scene in the show, acting it out was surprisingly difficult. Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1923 Podcast host Adison Haager recently interviewed Wilson, who recalled that kiss, saying, “He [Bohen] clearly knew this was my first rodeo, and I knew it was not his.”

Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight, but the life on the Yellowstone set is a whole other ballgame for her. She had a lot of expert advice, but she wasn’t ready for it. The singer added that she and Bohen were undecided about whether to formulate a plan for the kiss, comparing the situation to Fight Club, whose rule No.1 is “you don’t talk about it.”

“I did lay some ground rules. I was like, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this and don’t do this.’ And he was like, ‘Whatever makes you feel comfortable,'” Wilson shared. “I was like, ‘Do not put your tongue in my mouth.’ I told him that. Do not do that.”

hankfully, Bohen listened, and the resulting kiss looked sweet and real. Wilson said she was anxious the whole time but was relieved it didn’t show onscreen. “(Bohen) made me so comfortable,” she continued.

Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen have become friends since she appeared in ‘Yellowstone’

Since Yellowstone, Bohen has made multiple appearances at Wilson-related events, the most recent one being the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Wilson claims that he has become a groupie and that the band adores him. “He’s become a champion of mine and one of my biggest cheerleaders,” she says of her friend. “He’s introduced my music to a lot of folks. He just really loves the music. He really does.”

On the podcast interview, Wilson did not reveal when Part 2 of Yellowstone Season 5 might start airing. She also didn’t share if she would be in it. However, the singer revealed to Haager that she had caught the acting bug and was on the lookout for scripts that would be a good fit for a girl with a fantastic Louisiana accent.

So will we see the “Never Say Never” singer in Yellowstone again? We don’t know, but we surely would love to!