Too much? Were Lala Kent and James Kennedy’s reactions on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion too over the top?

The entire Vanderpump Rules cast was furious with Tom Sandoval at the reunion as they hashed out how he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with mutual friend Raquel Leviss. And while Madix was justifiably angry, Kennedy and Kent seemed to be just as outraged to the point where podcast host Hannah Ferrier and influencer Amir Yass wondered if they were just trying to cash in on making “memeable” moments.

Were James Kennedy and Lala Kent trying to create ‘memeable moments’ during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion?

Yass could see how Kennedy and Kent were cashing in on the explosive moments. “After seeing the last part of the reunion, I’m like [Kent’s] very smart,” Yass said on Ferrier’s Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “She kind of jokes about going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and as she gets older, that maybe that’s a possibility. She kind of works strategically, which is smart.”

He noted how he saw someone out in L.A. wearing one of Kent’s newly branded “Send it to Daryl” sweatshirts. “Which is very smart, which is fine,” Yass said. “Like, do what you need to do to get the bag. That’s great. I felt like a lot of the reunion her and James were trying to get these memeable moments right? Like saying the right thing.”

“They know everyone’s watching and they’re going to mean something to all these Bravo accounts. And so saying things under their breath, but with the subtitles. Little things like him saying ‘You’re a worm with a mustache’ and not saying that James Kennedy wasn’t upset. Obviously, he was engaged to [Raquel Leviss] and planned the whole Raquella stuff,” he added.

Hannah Ferrier found Lala Kent to be ‘hypocritical’

Yass also wondered if Kennedy’s outbursts were from pure anger or was it more like the iconic moment when he lashed out at Kent and yelled, “It’s not about the pasta!”

Ferrier who starred on Below Deck Mediterranean for five seasons said Kent’s outrage during the reunion seemed displaced. “I’m not a Lala fan. I find her really hypocritical,” Ferrier said.

“And I found the level of anger she had at this reunion to be quite disingenuous. Ariana has said she’s not in my close circle of friends. That type of anger, Lala had if you actually put yourself in her position. I would be that angry if my f***ing top, full four friends like my bridesmaids and husband had done that, that would imply that kind of anger,” Ferrier said.

Lala and James’ anger matched Ariana’s at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

“[Kent] confuses me, but I felt like her anger at times was very disingenuous,” Yass said. “And Katie’s reactions, even though she’s probably closer to Ariana and they are coworkers, she also understands she’s not even in Ariana’s personal business. She’s like yeah, you’re an idiot. But I felt that level of anger should be reserved for Ariana.”

“So if you’re all being so angry, it’s not fun to watch,” he added.