Latto recently surprised fans with her noticeably toned-down look -- a gorgeously natural version of the 'Big Energy' rapper we know and love.

Latto recently stepped out in her hometown of Atlanta. She announced that she’s headlining Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash on June 22. During the press conference, the “Muwop” rapper surprised fans with her noticeably toned-down look — a natural version of the Latto we know and love, especially after her looks at Paris Fashion Week.

Latto attends the Rabanne 2024-25 show | 1st and 3rd photos: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Rabanne

At the end of February, Latto visited the City of Light for the Rabanne and Off-White Fall/Winter 2024-25 runway shows as part of Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old’s face looked notably more snatched than usual. Her eyebrows formed straight, angled lines down toward the center of her face.

Trimmed in black lace, Latto’s pale yellow slip dress accented the “Big Energy” rapper‘s curves beautifully. But some fans wondered if she used face tape, makeup, or even a medical procedure to achieve the fox-eye look.

Latto outside the Off-White fashion show on February 29, 2024 in Paris | Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Latto’s eyebrows also looked snatched for the Off-White fashion show in Paris, albeit with a more natural makeup look. She wore a striped gray suit coat and skirt with an undone button-up/skirt underneath. Many celebrities went business chic for Fashion Month. Tailored pieces, blazers, and accented lapels were everywhere.

Latto at the Off-White Fall Winter 2024-25 Show | Sama Kai/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spire Images

In the past, Latto has been transparent about the work she’s had done. The People’s Choice Awards Best New Artist of 2022 winner told Cosmopolitan, “I got a BBL in 2020. I also got 360 lipo. That’s on my stomach, back, sides, and whole torso. But then you’ve got to maintain it. So I just hired a trainer.”

Latto explained that she planned to get another round of surgery but opted for personal training and extended workouts instead. “Having a trainer holds you accountable,” she stated.

Rapper Latto at Hot 107.9 studios in Atlanta, Georgia | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Working out can certainly contribute to a healthy glow. Latto was absolutely radiant on March 19 as she drove around Atlanta with a megaphone, announcing her headlining act for Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash. The BET Awards Best Female Hip Hop Artist of 2023 winner posted a video of the celebration on Instagram, captioning it, “1ST FEMALE TO HEADLINE BIRTHDAY BASH!!! @hot1079atl I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests.”

Rapper Latto on March 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia | Prince Williams/WireImage

The “Put It on da Floor” rapper wore her hair in natural curls to her chest. She went minimal with makeup, opting for a “my lips but better” pink lip color and glowing skin. Latto’s lightly defined brows looked less tight and angular, simply penciled in to match her blonde-brown locks. The “Seven” rapper wore a simple black tee shirt and gold chain. She sported tooth gems on her left incisor.

Rapper Latto at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 artist lineup announcement | 1st photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Fans love it when Latto shows off her naturally radiant features. The stunning beauty is not only a talented rapper but inspires her supporters with her honesty and fun spirit.

Latto will headline Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash on June 22 in Atlanta. Supporting acts include performances by Killer Mike, Key Glock, Boosie, and more.