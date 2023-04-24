Len Goodman Once Said Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Had Great Rhythm,’ Queen Consort ‘Saddened’ to Learn of ‘DWTS’ Judge Death

Camilla Parker Bowles is “saddened” to learn of Len Goodman’s death. The queen consort was a big fan of the former ballroom pro and star of the U.K. television series Strictly Come Dancing and its U.S. version, Dancing with the Stars. Camilla once had the opportunity to dance with Goodman during a charity event, and the ballroom pro quipped she “had great rhythm.”

Len Goodman and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Len Goodman died months after retiring from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

During the semi-finals episode of season 31, Len Goodman announced he would retire from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years as the series’ head judge. He shared the following statement regarding a departure from the Disney+ series.

“While we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars.”

He continued, “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005. It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

The BBC confirmed Goodman died of bone cancer on Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family. A statement from his manager, Jackie Gill, shared the news.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has died peacefully, aged 78. A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett. Also, a son from a previous relationship, James William Goodman, and two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.

Moreover, fans worldwide continue to admire the ballroom legend’s work. These followers include Camilla Parker Bowles, lucky enough to dance with Goodman at a 2019 royal engagement.

Queen Consort ‘saddened’ to learn of Len Goodman’s death

Per North Norfolk News, Camilla Queen Consort is “saddened” to learn of the death of the BBC stalwart. “Her Majesty was saddened to hear the news,” a palace spokesperson said.

Goodman and Camilla danced together in September 2019. The pairing was part of the British Dance Council’s 90th-anniversary celebrations at London’s Victory Services Club. The queen consort, a Strictly Come Dancing fan, subsequently appeared in the series 2017 Christmas special from Buckingham Palace.

The Daily Mail reports Camilla took a turn on the floor to demonstrate how dancing could help improve bone health in conjunction with The Royal Osteoporosis Society. Camilla is president of the society since 2001. Together, she and Goodman cut a rug for a good cause.

Afterward, Goodman said: ‘It was my favorite kind of dance. Holding a lovely lady and having a nice little shuffle around.”

He continued, “She had great rhythm. It was lovely dancing one on one with her.” Hello! published a video of the sweet moment between the queen consort and Goodman.

Camilla Parker Bowles adores ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and Len Goodman

Camilla Parker Bowles and Len Goodman share a laugh in 2019 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the 2019 event, the Daily Mail shared some of Camilla Parker Bowles’ commentary regarding her admiration for ballroom dancing and enjoyment of the long-running BBC series. Consequently, Camilla spoke of her dance with Goodman.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed this morning. I love dancing and have a granddaughter who is passionate about it, and maybe we will see her on Strictly one day,” Camilla said.

However, she continued, “I have had the pleasure of dancing with Craig [Revel Horwood] and now Len [Goodman], so I feel very honored, thank you very much indeed.”

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort alongside her husband, King Charles, on May 6, 2023. Their joint coronation will take place at Westminister Abbey.