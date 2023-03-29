Liam Hemsworth Isn’t Suing Miley Cyrus Over ‘Flowers’ Despite Rumors

“Flowers”, the lead single for Miley Cyrus‘s album Endless Summer Vacation, is the singer’s latest hit thanks to its disco-funk production and lyrics that many fans read as a statement on Cyrus’s relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The themes of perseverance and self-reliance in the face of romantic frustration certainly don’t paint Hemsworth in the best light. People speculated online that the actor planned to sue Cyrus over the song’s content. This rumor was quickly debunked. But its mere existence shows that “Flowers” has more emotional weight to it than most pop songs.

No legal action is likely over Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’

The suggestion that the song would lead to a court case started after a Miley Cyrus fan account on Twitter claiming that Hemsworth was suing Cyrus for defamation. The post is still up and has over 18 million views and 100,000 likes. It claims that the actor was set to lose his Netflix contract for The Witcher. (Hemsworth is the replacement for Henry Cavill in the lead role of Geralt.)

A follow-up tweet showed an alleged leaked document with Hemsworth and Cyrus’s signatures that confirmed the lawsuit was already filed. It looked realistic enough to fool some fans eager for more celebrity drama. But it later quickly out to be a fake made with an online generator.

Liam Hemsworth has kept his opinion about ‘Flowers’ to himself

To the casual listener, Miley Cyrus’s January hit single “Flowers” is a sultry pop song with a feminist bent, an anthem celebrating self-love and independence. But to superfans, “Flowers” is a series of clues about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. https://t.co/r3hLkhZUY3 — WSJ. Magazine (@WSJMag) March 23, 2023

As of now, Hemsworth has resisted any temptation to comment on “Flowers” or the subsequent allegations of a lawsuit. That’s probably for the best. There’s no way to win a public argument with Cyrus about who was to blame for their divorce without making himself look petty or insecure.

Hemsworth has been in the entertainment industry long enough to know that the rumor mill is constantly putting out new gossip. The best way to make most stories go away is to just ignore them and keep moving.

It’s also possible Hemsworth isn’t emotionally willing to talk about his split yet. He and Cyrus were off and on for a decade after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They were twice engaged in 2012 and 2016. The couple finally tied the knot in 2018.

In 2020, their divorce was finalized. Hemsworth is currently dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks. It’d be understandable if he simply wants to move on with his life.

‘Flowers’ is obviously about the former couple, even if Miley won’t say so herself

Then-couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in 2019 | Presley Ann/WireImage

Cyrus has not explicitly said “Flowers” is about her breakup with Hemsworth. But the imagery of a house engulfed in flames (“We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn”) is a clear reference to the Woolsey Fire of 2018 that destroyed the former couple’s home in Malibu.

The assertion that the breakup wasn’t her decision (“I didn’t wanna leave you, baby / I didn’t wanna fight”) aligns with reports claiming Cyrus wanted to reconcile before Hemsworth filed divorce papers.

Also, the song came out on Hemsworth’s birthday. And it’s not the first time she wrote about their relationship.

We have heard from other members of their families in the meantime. Miley’s sister Brandi spoke about “Flowers” on an episode of the Your Favorite Thing podcast. She referred to the release date as “genius” but wouldn’t confirm any of the theories about the single’s meaning. “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true,” she said. “Only Miley knows the truth.”

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky also chimed in on the discourse. On the Spanish program The Ana Rosa Show, she said, “I admire the song, I love it, I have listened to it and it is very good.”