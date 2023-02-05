How Lindsay Lohan Ended up Guest Starring on ‘That ’70s Show’

Lindsay Lohan is in the midst of a career resurgence, with a Netflix deal that ensures she’ll be in the headlines for some time to come. The former child star is a true survivor, going through seemingly endless scandals beginning when she was a teenager. Through it all, Lohan managed to land roles in dozens of popular movies and TV shows, including That ’70s Show. While Lohan’s guest appearance on That ’70s Show was small, it still made an impact. But how did she end up on the show in the first place?

When did Lindsay Lohan appear on ‘That ’70s Show’?

Lohan’s appearance on That ’70s Show was in 2004, during the seventh season of the hit show. At the time, she was fresh from the success of Mean Girls, and was one of pop culture’s biggest “it girls.” So a cameo appearance on a popular TV show was welcome, but perhaps a little surprising. In the episode, Lohan played Danielle, a client at Fez’s beauty salon, who falls for him and ditches her planned date with Kelso.

Danielle ends up involved in a love triangle with Kelso and Fez, only to choose Fez by the end of the episode. According to The Things, while Fez and Danielle supposedly entered a committed relationship, her character was never seen again on the show. Though likely always planned as a cameo due to her star status, the reason for Lohan’s disappearance could be the same reason that she landed the role of Danielle in the first place — her romance with Wilmer Valderrama, the actor who played Fez.

(L-R): Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan during Svedka Vodka Presents the “Erotica Reading Series” Featuring Aisha Tyler at Monroe’s in West Hollywood, California, United States. | Chris Weeks/WireImage

According to a video from the MsMojo YouTube channel, Lohan and Valderrama were dating when her episode of That ’70s Show aired. While Lohan never confirmed it directly, many fans assume that she agreed to appear on the show primarily due to her relationship with Valderrama. As reported by Nicki Swift, the actors started dating earlier that same year, going public in the summer, after Lohan turned 18.

Lohan and Valderrama were all over the tabloid pages after they took their relationship public, appearing at numerous nightclubs and red-carpet events. Their romance culminated in Lohan’s headline-making appearance on That ’70s Show, where she kissed both Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher. However, not long after Lohan filmed her guest appearance in the show, she and Valderrama went their separate ways.

Lindsay Lohan is back in the spotlight after a lengthy hiatus

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) ? @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

In the years that followed, Lohan would experience a variety of new scandals and legal troubles. She also went on to date a number of other high-profile men, from actors to financiers. Ultimately, the troubled star would move overseas, where she eventually found love with Bader Shammas. The two confirmed that they were married in the summer of 2022, after about three years of dating.

As for her career, she signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix, releasing her first movie on the streaming platform in November 2022. For fans, the film, Falling for Christmas, was a great opportunity to see Lohan back in action in the type of movie that made her famous in the first place. After many years of strife and stress, Lohan seems to finally be back on top.