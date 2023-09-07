If you look around hard enough, you can find connections between any two people in the music industry. For example, Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, once appeared in a music video with Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love. Lisa Marie played a memorably menacing role in the clip.

Lisa Marie Presley liked getting to bite Marilyn Manson ‘hard’ in a music video

Blabbermouth.net quotes a 2003 interview Lisa Marie did with MSN. In it, she called Manson a friend and cited him as one of her musical influences. Lisa Marie was nervous upon first meeting him because she was such a fan of his. She also praised his then-recent album, The Golden Age of Grotesque, which includes the hits “Mobscene” and “This Is the New S***.”

Lisa Marie later appeared in the music video for Manson’s 2018 single “Tattooed in Reverse.” In a 2018 Facebook post, she wrote “Love shooting Marilyn Manson new video ‘Tattooed In Reverse’ it was fun and I got to bite him … hard.” Lisa Marie and Love both play nurses in the music video.

Warning: Explicit content

Lisa Marie Presley works in a Satanic hospital in the music video

Manson’s videos are often abstract, but “Tattooed in Reverse” is relatively easy to follow. In the clip, a patient wakes up in a hospital where occult rites are going on. At one point, Lisa Marie angrily attacks Manson with medical equipment.

Lisa Marie didn’t often collaborate with other artists. For this reason, “Tattooed in Reverse” remains one of the most memorable moments of her career.

Related Marilyn Manson Sang This Romantic Elvis Presley Song at His Wedding

Marilyn Manson has some major similarities to Elvis Presley

“Tattooed in Reverse” appeared on Manson’s album Heaven Upside Down. During a 2017 interview with Bloody Disgusting, Manson discussed his provocative intentions for the album. “I want to remind people that music is dangerous,” he said. “I always found it really strange that [people who] blamed me for what my music supposedly had inspired … were never afraid of what I would do. ‘Well, he makes music that causes violence.’ They weren’t afraid of me, they were afraid of my music and that seems sort of a**-backward.

“I just want to remind people that they forgot that there’s s*** that’s way worse than what they are busy talking about or watching on TV,” he added. “It’s not me, but I’m here to precipitate change of some sort. I won’t change the world, [I’m] just trying to cause and effect. I’ve definitely made a dent in the industry of rock ‘n’ roll that I can be satisfied with and say, ‘OK, I did that, ‘but that’s not enough. One dent is not enough.”

Manson isn’t that far off from what the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was doing in the 1950s. The “Hound Dog” singer also scandalized puritans with his provocative live performances and made a huge dent in the music industry. It’s fitting that Manson got to work with Lisa Marie.

Manson and Lisa Marie were both icons and they gave us a deliciously spooky collaboration.