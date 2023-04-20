‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Answers Whether She’s Moving to Florida

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Matt Roloff’s big plans for Roloff Farms. Matt and Amy Roloff used to own the farm together, but Amy moved out following their divorce. Now, Amy wants to move again — and answered on Instagram Live whether she’s looking in Florida.

Amy Roloff told ‘Little People, Big World’ fans she’s not moving to Florida

Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | David Livingston/Getty Images

Little People, Big World fans are curious about Amy Roloff’s future. She currently lives just 15 minutes from Roloff Farms in her own place. But she’s made it clear she’s interested in moving.

Some of Amy’s followers thought she was leaving clues that she was headed to Florida — but she verified on her April 2023 Instagram Live that this wasn’t the case.

“Someone wanted to know if I was officially moving to Florida,” Amy said. “You know, Chris and I took a trip down to Florida to see good friends Alicia and Randy. … And we have a friend who also moved to Florida because her family was there, but she’s a realtor. Anyway, they had a ‘for sale’ sign on one of the houses in the community, the 55 and older community down there that Alicia and Randy were moving to.” Amy then explained that she posted the sign on her Instagram Stories for April Fools’ Day.

“No, I am not moving to Florida,” Amy verified.

She said she wants to move to a new place so she and Chris Marek can have more room

While Amy Roloff isn’t moving to Florida anytime soon, she is looking for a new, bigger place. The Little People, Big World star mentioned this during an Instagram Live segment in January 2023.

“Eventually, Chris and I will continue to look to see if we ever do find a place that we’d like to move to,” Amy said. “A little bigger property or a little bigger space. I mentioned that before. So yeah, who knows?”

In March 2023, she shared the frustrating process of finding a new home with her Instagram followers. “OK, it went so quick,” Amy shared on her Stories. “A property we wanted to look at — good location, good price, and not too far from where we live … went pending already.”

“Sometimes things go quick when it’s a good location, the price is right, and whatever else,” she added.

Does Amy Roloff still own part of Roloff Farms?

Amy Roloff no longer owns any of Roloff Farms. After her divorce from Matt Roloff, she chose to sell him the large farmhouse and half of the property. In 2023, Matt now lives on Roloff Farms and puts half the property up for short-term rental, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24.

While Amy wanted to leave Roloff Farms after the divorce, she expressed regret over her decisions. “Leaving the farm was hard for me at the time,” Amy shared on the show. “I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys. … That makes me sad that I got off the farm mainly for that particular reason. Would I have made other choices? Possibly. And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.