TLC’s Little People, Big World fans know all about Roloff Farms. The last season of the series showed the Roloff family at odds over the future of the farm. While Matt and Amy Roloff both owned the property during their marriage, Amy sold it all to Matt. Recently, she revealed via Facebook Live that she and Matt once couldn’t afford Roloff Farms. Here’s what she shared.

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff said she and Matt Roloff ‘couldn’t afford’ Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff recently got candid with Little People, Big World fans on Facebook Live. While speaking to her followers and her friend, Lisa, she discussed the past. Amy revealed that during her marriage to Matt Roloff and when their four kids were still young, there was a time when she and Matt couldn’t afford Roloff Farms.

“When Matt was laid off, or whatever the situation was, and he wasn’t working, we were very close to losing the farm,” Amy explained. “Like, we couldn’t afford to stay there. It was hairy. And so, I thought, OK, if that is the case, how can I help the kids through that transition? Because we all love the farm. It was a great place to raise the family and stuff.”

Amy then revealed that “Matt, at the time, liked to spend,” whereas she was “a little more conservative on the spending thing.” As a result of the lack of funds, she started working part-time as a preschool teacher. “I taught preschool, and that’s when I found out I just absolutely loved teaching,” she continued. “And then I also was the admin for our local soccer club. Anyway, the whole point being, I can’t do it all.”

Who is the owner of Roloff Farms?

Amy and Matt Roloff no longer co-own Roloff Farms. As seen in past seasons of Little People, Big World, Amy chose to sell her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt. And she made quite a profit off of the sale. Matt purchased his ex-wife’s property for over $600,000, and she sold additional acres to Matt after the initial sale.

Matt now owns all of Roloff Farms in 2023. While Zach and Jeremy Roloff expressed interest in owning some of Amy’s old property, they couldn’t agree with Matt on a price. This put the twins at odds with Matt. Now, Matt has areas of the farm available for short-term rental via iTrip.

Amy expressed regret over selling her half of Roloff Farms, as she hoped to keep it in the Roloff family. “Leaving the farm was hard for me at the time,” Amy said in Little People, Big World. “I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys.”

Amy Roloff is reportedly keeping her business on the property active

While Amy Roloff no longer owns Roloff Farms or lives on the farm property, the Little People, Big World star still has an active business there. She reportedly filed an annual report in January 2023 to keep her business, R Pumpkin Products, Inc., active. The company sells food products, like pumpkin salsa, which are primarily sold during pumpkin season. Amy launched it in 2016. According to the report, Amy listed the address for the company as Roloff Farms.

With this in mind, it seems Amy has more involvement with Roloff Farms than some fans might think. During her Facebook Live segment, she also said she’ll likely make an appearance during pumpkin season in fall 2023.

Elements of this story were first reported by The Sun.

