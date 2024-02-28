'Little People, Big World' star Caryn Chandler listed her Oregon home for over $500,000. Here's what the home boasts and where she lives now.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is here, and fans are curious to know the latest on Roloff Farms. Last season, Matt Roloff planned to turn Amy Roloff’s old farmhouse into a short-term rental property, and he also tried to sell the farmhouse for a reduced price. More recently, he built a new mansion on the property for him and Caryn Chandler to live in. Caryn listed her Oregon home for over half a million dollars after finally moving on to Roloff Farms.

Caryn Chandler listed her home in Oregon for $540,000 after moving in with Matt Roloff on Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World Season 25 fans know Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s love story. After Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Matt started dating Caryn, whom he knew from her work on Roloff Farms. Matt and Caryn get engaged in season 25, strengthening their relationship.

Roloff Farms has been a hot topic in the Roloff family. Matt currently owns all of Roloff Farms post-divorce from Amy, and he started constructing his dream home on the property in March 2023. Jacob Roloff helped with the project, and the two posted about it on Instagram. As of January 2024, Caryn reportedly moved into the new Roloff Farms mansion with Matt. She put her 1,459-square-foot home in Portland, Oregon, up for sale with an asking price of $540,000.

Caryn’s three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is described as “nicely updated” in the “Rock Creek neighborhood, adjacent to the golf course on a quiet cul-de-sac.” The home boasts an open floor plan, and the updated kitchen reportedly has “solid surface countertops, SS appliances, and a pantry.” The main floor has a large living room and office, and the top floor has a primary suite with another bedroom and full bathrooms.

Aside from Roloff Farms and Caryn’s home in Portland, she and Matt own a $375,000 home in Surprise, Arizona. The couple bought the property from Caryn’s parents in 2018. They frequently travel back and forth between Hillsboro, Oregon, and Arizona.

Caryn Chandler said she refused to move into Amy Roloff’s old house

In past seasons of Little People, Big World, Caryn Chandler didn’t seem keen on Matt Roloff’s new mansion on Roloff Farms. “Matt’s definitely not building a house for the two of us,” Caryn shared on the show. “I’ve always loved the farm, but it’s Matt’s farm, it’s Amy’s farm, and so I kind of want to let all that stuff fall where it needs to be on its own. I’m just focusing still on some of my own stuff that I still want to accomplish in my life.”

Given how Caryn’s selling her place in Portland, she plans to stay on Roloff Farms most of the time. She likely warmed up to the idea because she’s not living in Amy Roloff’s old farmhouse. In the past, Caryn said she refused to live in the farmhouse where Matt and Amy raised their family.

“I would never live in the big house,” Caryn said. “Ever. Put a pin in that.”

In Little People, Big World Season 25, Caryn encouraged Matt to give Roloff Farms to Amy. “Let’s talk about the fact that I’m the one who had the idea that you leave everything you own, aside from Arizona, because that’s ours together, to Amy,” Caryn told Matt, adding that she doesn’t “want” any part of Roloff Farms for herself in the future.

This story was originally reported by The Sun.

Little People, Big World Season 25 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

