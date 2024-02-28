Will 'Little People, Big World' star Matt Roloff really leave Amy Roloff Roloff Farms? Amy doesn't think so. Here's what she said.

Little People, Big World Season 25 continues to show the Roloff Farms drama between Matt and Amy Roloff. Matt bought Amy Roloff’s side of Roloff Farms after they divorced, and he recently built a new mansion on the property for him and Caryn Chandler to live in. The first episode of the season showed Matt telling Amy that he plans to leave her Roloff Farms in the event of his death. However, Amy doesn’t believe him.

Amy Roloff doesn’t believe Matt Roloff when he says he will give her Roloff Farms

The Little People, Big World Season 25 premiere showed Matt and Amy Roloff discussing the future of Roloff Farms. Previously, Matt tried putting the farm up for short-term rental. He also tried selling some of the property, but to no avail. Matt still currently owns all of Roloff Farms, and he told Amy that he wants to put the farm in her name if he dies.

The conversation captured on camera shows Matt and Caryn Chandler speaking to Amy and Chris Marek. “We’ve all but decided that when I die, we’re giving whatever piece of the farm I still have to Amy,” Matt announces.

“I don’t even know how to comment on that,” Amy says.

Amy spoke to Us Weekly about the shocking conversation and inheritance plan. “When Matt said that, ‘Well, I might just leave the whole thing to you when I die,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, right,’” Amy told the publication. “Well, I’ve known Matt long enough. He says a whole lot of things. I’ll believe it when it all happens.”

Chris, Amy’s husband, doesn’t believe the offer, either. “I don’t think he’s actually going to leave it to you,” he told Us Weekly, “just make her the [executor], which I think was actually smart because Amy will be very good at making sure everyone is treated evenly. That’s one thing that I know about her. She doesn’t play favorites with any of her kids, and so she would be a good person to make sure it’s done to his wishes and fairly.”

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 shows Caryn Chandler saying she wants the Roloff family to have the property

During the conversation between Matt and Amy Roloff regarding Roloff Farms in Little People, Big World Season 25, Caryn Chandler tells the camera that it was her idea for Matt to give Amy the farm.

Caryn has seen the intense drama Roloff Farms ownership has caused within the Roloff family. Zach Roloff and Matt have become estranged due to what Matt’s chosen to do with the farm post-divorce. Caryn wants to keep her hands clean of the chaos by giving Amy the property so she and Matt can start fresh.

“Let’s talk about the fact that I’m the one who had the idea that you leave everything you own, aside from Arizona, because that’s ours together, to Amy,” Caryn says during a confessional. Matt sits behind her and agrees.

“Your family and the first part of your life built and worked for this farm,” she continues. “I came in later. And I don’t want it, and I don’t want to ever take anything away from the people that built it, the family, the kids. So, that is a definite. Whether we get married or we don’t, the farm is off the table.”

Little People, Big World Season 25 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

