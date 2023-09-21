A Roloff Farms guest once sued Matt and Amy Roloff after breaking their leg on the property. Here's what happened to the 'Little People, Big World' stars.

TLC’s Little People, Big World started in 2006, and through the years, fans have had the opportunity to see the Roloff family’s ups and downs. Matt and Amy Roloff divorced years ago, and both moved on with new partners. But before they divorced, they were sued by a guest who visited Roloff Farms. Here’s what went down.

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Matt and Amy Roloff were once sued by a guest visiting Roloff Farms

A guest visiting Roloff Farms reportedly sued Matt and Amy Roloff in 2011. According to Oregon District Court documents, Linda Farrall, a resident of Washington, came to Roloff Farms for a group tour in October 2009. Farrall was exiting a picnic pavilion when “another guest accidentally bumped her from behind,” her lawyers stated, according to Radar Online. “Plaintiff lost her balance, stumbled forward, and fell off the pavilion.” As a result of the incident, Farrall allegedly fractured her left femur and tore the tissues, nerves, muscles, tendons, and ligaments of that leg.

Farrall sued the Little People, Big World stars for “failing to install guard rails at or near the open sides of the picnic pavilion” and “failing to warn the public about the danger posed.”

“Defendants have shown a reckless and outrageous indifference to a highly unreasonable risk of harm and have acted with a conscious indifference to the health, safety, and welfare of others,” her attorneys noted.

Farrall’s injuries allegedly cost her $100,000 in medical bills, and she sued Matt and Amy for $1 million in damages.

Matt and Amy claimed Farrall’s injuries were her fault. Ultimately, the couple settled with Farrall out of court. The case was dismissed in June 2013.

Roloff Farms is gearing up for pumpkin season in 2023

Despite the lawsuit surrounding an event that likely happened during Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season, Matt Roloff is hosting pumpkin season once more in October 2023. The event begins on the first of the month and invites guests to visit the farm every weekend in October.

Typically, other Little People, Big World stars help with pumpkin season. But it’s unclear if Zach Roloff will help his father, as a rift developed between them over Roloff Farms ownership.

Amy Roloff touched on whether she will return to the farm for pumpkin season during a Facebook Live segment. “I may only be there one day a weekend instead of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” she stated. “I don’t know. Or maybe I’ll be there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we’ll take one Saturday off because a lot of times October is a great month, great weather, and we missed a lot of motorcycle riding last year and the year before. Most likely, I’ll be a part of pumpkin season. So, if you guys are coming out for that, it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed. It’s part of the hospitality in me that I try to be. And I really just enjoy meeting everyone.”

Matt Roloff put the property back up for sale in the summer of 2023

While Matt and Amy Roloff once lived on Roloff Farms together, Matt now owns all of Roloff Farms. And the Little People, Big World star is trying to sell the property again. Matt had Roloff Farms for sale in the summer of 2022 and removed the listing in October 2022. He then listed the property for short-term rental. Now, it’s back up for sale — and at a much lower price. Matt originally listed Roloff Farms for $4 million, and he’s currently selling for $3,395,000.

Zach and Jeremy Roloff both hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farms when Amy sold her half of the property to Matt, but neither of the twins could afford Matt’s asking price. It’s unclear how they feel about the farm going back up for sale.

