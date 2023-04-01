‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Calls Out Fan for Joke About Chris Marek: ‘Very Funny’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed how divided the Roloff family has become. Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 and moved on to new relationships. Amy Roloff married Chris Marek, and they regularly appear on the show. Recently, Matt took to Instagram to call out a fan who joked about Chris living in the new house he’s building on Roloff Farms.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff has a close relationship with Amy Roloff’s husband

Matt and Amy Roloff didn’t remain extremely close after their divorce. The exes separated after 30 years of marriage, which wasn’t easy — especially for Amy. With that said, the exes still live close to each other. Matt kept Roloff Farms post-divorce, buying Amy’s half of the property. Amy moved just 15 minutes from Roloff Farms into her own place where she now lives with her husband, Chris Marek.

Many Little People, Big World fans didn’t expect Chris and Matt to get along. But Amy’s new husband and ex-husband spend a lot of time together. Chris helps with pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, and he and Matt spend time together without Amy present. Chris even shared Matt and Caryn Chandler’s future engagement plans with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris said. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Matt Roloff responded to a fan who made a joke about Chris Marek

Little People, Big World Season 24 focused on the future of Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff hoped to sell some of Roloff Farms within the family, but neither Jeremy nor Zach Roloff wanted to purchase the property for Matt’s asking price. Ultimately, Matt chose to make Roloff Farms into a short-term rental. And he’s now building a new home on the property.

Given how frequently Matt and Caryn Chandler discuss engagement, Matt’s likely building this new home for Caryn to live in. But fans on Instagram joked that Matt’s massive new home could also fit his new best friend, Chris Marek.

“Make sure to make a room for Chris,” a fan commented on Matt’s Instagram post of the home in March 2023.

“Haha. Very funny,” Matt commented back.

Many other fans laughed at the joke.

“Chris has the cabin in case he spends the night,” another fan commented, referencing a recent Instagram post of Matt’s.

How did Amy Roloff meet Chris Marek? The couple got married in 2021

Amy Roloff discussed her divorce heavily in Little People, Big World. After she and Matt Roloff split, she said she wasn’t interested in pursuing a new relationship. But that was before she met Chris. Amy and Chris met at a singles mixer and later hit it off at a pool party. They dated for three years before getting engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021.

Now, Amy’s looking for a new place to live with Chris. Her current home is too small for both of them, and they want a bigger place to grow together. “We’re kinda looking at property or seeing what’s out there,” she posted to her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

Amy expressed she hopes to move close to her current home, which means they’ll still be close to Matt Roloff and Roloff Farms. This will also make it easier to film more seasons of Little People, Big World in the future.

