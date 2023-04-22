‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Side Job Might Be New Main Source of Income

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused heavily on the fate of Roloff Farms. Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff for a hefty price. And many fans wondered how Matt could afford to pay for Amy’s half while also now building a new home on the property. It seems his side job might be his main source of income moving forward.

Matt Roloff is charging up to $20,000 to speak at public events

(L-R) Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Matt Roloff is known for his time on Little People, Big World, but that’s not all he does. According to The Sun, he speaks regularly at events — and he charges a lot of money. Matt charges between $10,000 and $20,000 per speaking engagement.

“Even while undergoing countless surgeries as a child, Roloff showed a remarkable level of resiliency and zest for life,” his biography on Speaker Booking Agency says. “It seemed that the more he was told he couldn’t do something, the more committed he was to meet that challenge. … Matt Roloff believes he has finally found his true calling: to inspire and motivate others to begin working toward their dreams.”

If Matt can get regular speaking gigs, he might make more money than he typically makes from Little People, Big World. According to In Touch Weekly, the Roloffs are likely making over $10,000 per episode, and the seasons often have around 12 episodes. With just six well-paid speaking engagements, Matt could make more money.

Did Roloff Farms get sold?

Matt Roloff discussed the possibility of selling Roloff Farms in Little People, Big World Season 24. So, did the farm sell?

It didn’t sell. While Matt hoped to sell several acres for $4 million, it never happened. Additionally, Zach Roloff hoped to buy some of Roloff Farms, but he couldn’t meet Matt’s asking price. This put a rift between Matt and Zach, resulting in a feud that lasted beyond season 24.

Instead of selling Roloff Farms, Matt announced he’d try something else — putting the farm up for short-term rental. Zach and Amy Roloff made it known they didn’t like the idea. But Matt appears to be making money. He posted to Instagram that the farm rental idea has been successful.

“Being able to share the farm is going well with the short-term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!” he captioned a post in December 2022.

Will there be a season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’?

TLC has yet to give Little People, Big World Season 25 the green light, which might also be why Matt Roloff’s charging a lot for public appearances. Early rumors suggested the show could be at risk for cancellation. Tori Roloff also told her Instagram followers that she’s ready to move on with something else.

But Amy Roloff renewed hope for fans. She told her Instagram followers that TLC is currently filming, and it’s likely for season 25.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World?” Amy echoed on Instagram Live when her followers asked. “Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure. Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

