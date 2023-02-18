‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Dislikes Zach Roloff’s ‘Crazy-Eyed’ Photo He Posted of Her

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused heavily on Zach and Tori Roloff. Zach and Tori stuck together through the Roloff Farms drama, and they now live in Battle Ground, Washington, with their three kids. Recently, Zach had an emergency that left him hospitalized. Shortly after his hospital stint, he posted a sweet photo of Tori for Valentine’s Day — but Tori wasn’t pleased.

Zach Roloff posted a photo of Tori Roloff to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Little People, Big World fans love watching Zach and Tori Roloff. The couple continues to support each other through the good times and the bad, and recently, Tori told her followers about Zach’s emergency surgery for a shunt revision. Zach rarely posts to Instagram, but he also updated fans once he returned home.

“It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery,” Zach wrote in February 2023. “I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick. The shunt is always been something I’ve had but became very real this past week for our family. Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids.”

Shortly after Zach posted about his hospital visit, he posted a photo of Tori Roloff for Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this woman right here!” Zach posted. “The one who keeps our family moving, house clean, and fed + so much more. Love you, Tori. P.S., you’re the only one I want to wake up to coming out of anesthesia. Apparently, I proved that point clear recently.”

Tori Roloff called Zach Roloff out for the ‘crazy-eyed’ photo he posted

Zach Roloff tried to be sweet with his Valentine’s Day post for Tori Roloff. But Tori didn’t love the photo the Little People, Big World star chose.

“Although I did not approve this photo for posting, I do approve of your message,” she commented. “Love you babe uh. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Below her initial comment, she then added, “Crazy-eyed end of a full day at Disney after our kid threw up an entire pouch at the jazz kitchen look.”

While Tori doesn’t like the photo, fans pointed out that Zach sees beauty in Tori in the photo that she might not see in herself.

“I feel the same sometimes, but then you gotta think, Zach saw something more in this pic that he chose it to represent his love for you!!” a fan commented.

“We are our worst critics; the truth is that you look beautiful,” another fan said of Tori.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled? The couple may not return

TLC has yet to renew Little People, Big World. It’s unclear whether the series will be canceled, but Zach and Tori Roloff gave clues that they’re willing to end the series. Additional sources also noted that the couple is ready to call it quits.

“Nobody has made a solid decision on the show yet, and nobody has been offered a contract,” a source told The Sun. “But most of the cast is over it now. The only way it would return is if Matt persuaded them to give it one last season for the money. It’s still a good paycheck.”

Tori also told her followers that her time on the show is “coming to a close.”

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked her on Instagram.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

