‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Said She Makes ‘People Mad’ With Her Posts

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed conflict within the Roloff family. Zach and Matt Roloff had serious disagreements during the season, and Zach and Tori Roloff moved from Oregon to Washington. Tori continues to show her life on social media, but her followers don’t always react well to her posts. Here’s what she posted about her fans getting “mad.”

Tori Roloff frequently posts about her life with Zach Roloff and 3 kids

Zach and Tori Roloff were the stars of Little People, Big World Season 24. While Matt and Amy Roloff continued to take up screen time, fans were interested in Zach and Tori’s life in Washington. The couple hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms, but after the deal fell through, they left Oregon altogether and didn’t want much to do with Matt.

Now, fans get sneak peeks into Zach and Tori’s lives via Tori’s Instagram. Tori frequently posts photos and videos of her kids, house projects, and vacations. Since the show’s last season ended, she posted photos showing her family’s trip to Disneyland, Zach’s emergency shunt revision surgery, and the two-story “shop” she’s building next to her home.

While Tori never hesitates to share updates on her family, Zach said on the show that some people don’t believe he should have kids because of his dwarfism. “People will say, ‘Why do you bring people into the world?’” Zach explained. “They think it’s not good that we procreated and brought more dwarves into the world to suffer. But I totally disagree with that. I think people with disabilities have a right to procreate and have family.”

Tori Roloff said she makes ‘people mad’ with her social media posts

Tori Roloff gets a lot of positive feedback on her Instagram. But it’s not all good. On March 8, 2023, she posted a video of herself lip-synching over audio.

“Let it be known that there are two things that I am really good at making, and that is pretty babies and people mad,” the audio stated.

“You can never win … or can you??” she captioned the post with a smirking emoji.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted this post from Tori. Recently, she’s been called out for her messy home and treatment of Matt Roloff on Little People, Big World Season 24. Regardless of the reason, she received support from her followers on the post. And other fans think the scrutiny comes with the territory of being a reality TV star.

“People just need to mind their own business instead of scrutinizing your family and your extended family!” a fan commented.

“That’s what happens when you put your family out there for the whole world to see,” another fan wrote. “Who cares if anyone doesn’t like your family? I don’t think that searching for compliments on social media is healthy.”

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ coming back for another season?

Tori Roloff doesn’t let public scrutiny get to her. But she commented about stepping away from the Little People, Big World spotlight.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked Tori during an Instagram Q&A after season 24 aired.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

With that said, fans have hope for more of the Roloff family. Amy Roloff said on Instagram Live that she’s filming with TLC, which likely means another season is coming. TLC hasn’t officially renewed the series, but this info seems promising.

