‘Live with Kelly’: Chris Pratt Mistakenly Gave a Travel Prize Away, Agreed to Pay for It With Kelly Ripa

The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Super Mario Bros. Movie actor Chris Pratt once appeared on Live with Kelly as a co-host. He showed up looking correct for the job at hand, displaying a humble and down-to-earth side of himself off the silver screen. Pratt accidentally gave away a sizeable travel prize, but he didn’t retract his statement. Rather, he agreed to pay for it along with Kelly Ripa.

Chris Pratt has a volatile public image

Chris Pratt | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Pratt didn’t always have the most favorable public image. He was recognized for his philanthropy in the form of donations to causes, such as March of Dimes and a teen center. Additionally, Pratt’s fans loved to see him in the media hyping up his big hits, as he continued to work his way to major Hollywood features, such as Jurassic World.

However, his divorce from ex-wife Anna Faris, as well as his religious affiliation, put him into hot water. Pratt was tied to the Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California, which was slammed for its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Additionally, the actor incited controversy when he emphasized that God loves the youth during his acceptance for MTV’s Generation Award.

Chris Pratt co-hosted ‘Live with Kelly’ and gave away a travel prize

The official Live with Kelly YouTube channel showed Pratt sitting at the desk alongside Ripa. The “Time for Take Off” wheel landed at Mahekal Beach Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for seven days and six nights and a spa treatment to the lucky guest who guesses the trivia question correctly. The trip was valued at $5,700 in total.

The guest named Melissa only had 20 seconds, and one guess to correctly answer the question of, “In what 1991 thriller did we say Juliette Lewis played a naive teenager and for which she was nominated for an Academy Award?” She guessed Natural Born Killer incorrectly.

Pratt responded, “No, but we’re gonna be wishy-washy and give you a second guess,” to which she correctly responded Cape Fear. He asked Ripa if he broke the rules, acknowledging that the production wouldn’t let him do that.

“I’ll cover it, I’ll cover it,” Pratt responded. He said that he would give her the $5,700 that the travel prize was valued at. Ripa followed that up saying that she would split the prize with Pratt.

Later, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington made an appearance on the show asking how Pratt was doing with the talk show gig. Ripa explained the situation with the travel prize, saying that he was doing great. Washington then said that he would join the deal, making it go three ways.

To make it even better, Sal Vulcano from Impractical Jokers hilariously said that he wouldn’t make it four ways for Melissa’s vacation. Ripa emphasized that it was fine because she would get her trip anyways.

Chris Pratt earned points from fans

Pratt earned major points with his fans for his appearance on Live with Kelly. He wasn’t supposed to give the prize out after the viewer got the question wrong, but he genuinely wanted to see her win the travel prize. As a result, Pratt did what he thought was right at the moment, which then saw Ripa and Washington join in.

Further, Live with Kelly viewers loved seeing how Vulcano responded. They thought it became a funny running joke over the course of the episode that demonstrated the likability of some of their favorite personalities.