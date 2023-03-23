‘Lost’ Star Michelle Rodriguez Didn’t Like the Ending, Either

There was a time in which actors were unable to alternate between film and TV projects. But as TV has become more cinematic, and blockbuster films have become more serialized, the two art forms have essentially met in the middle. As such, many fans of Michelle Rodriguez might forget she appeared in a key role on the ABC drama Lost. As it turns out, Rodriguez joins much of the show’s fan base in being disappointed with the way it ended.

Michelle Rodriguez joined ‘Lost’ in the show’s second season

“Lost” stars Michelle Rodriguez as Ana Lucia. | Art Streiber/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Right from its thrilling pilot, Lost became an instant phenomenon. The show’s simple premise – which follows a group of survivors of an airplane crash who are stranded on a mysterious island – unraveled to reveal a series of unexpected twists and turns. One was the introduction of Rodriguez as Ana Lucia Cortez, a survivor who sat in the plane’s tail section.

The actor made a brief appearance in a flashback sequence late in season 1. Rodriguez shares the screen with Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), revealing she’s on his flight. So when she and other “Tailies” – including Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and Libby (Cynthia Watros) – show up in season 2, they wind up thrown right into the midst of the island’s wild mysteries.

Michelle Rodriguez was disappointed with the show’s direction

Ana Lucia, Libby, and even Mr. Eko were all killed off on the show by early season 3. Although Rodriguez made guest appearances in seasons 5 and 6, she revealed recently she was let down by how showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse decided to wrap up the show’s run. The entire final season is ultimately revealed to be following the characters in limbo, where they must accept their fates following their deaths before they can be reunited in the afterlife.

“I was a little disappointed they went the Bible route,” Rodriguez told her Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-stars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine in a recent installment of the Wired Autocomplete Interview. “I was expecting them to go maybe a little more sci-fi, black hole, [Einstein-]Rosen bridge vibes. But they kind of went Bible with it. But it’s OK. It was still fun.”

Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty Ortiz in 2023’s ‘Fast X’

Though Rodriguez wasn’t satisfied with Lost‘s ending, she made the most of her time on the show. And it’s a testament to her career that she appeared on such a huge show, yet it still isn’t her most famous role. That honor belongs to her character Letty Ortiz, whom Rodriguez has portrayed since 2001’s The Fast and the Furious.

The actor has appeared in six of the nine films released so far. And she’s set to reunite with Vin Diesel and company for the upcoming tenth installment in the franchise, Fast X. The movie is expected to be followed by a still-untitled 11th and final film in the Fast and Furious series. Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.