Nick Thompson recently gave a slight update about his situation after he felt his stint on ‘Love Is Blind’ contributed to his possible homelessness.

Many Love Is Blind contestants have gone on to live happily ever afters with their partners. But some on the series like Nick Thompson came out of the reality series being worse off.

Nick Thompson once claimed he was facing homelessness

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl | Cr. Adam Rose / Netflix

Thompson introduced himself to Love Is Blind fans in the second season of the show. He operated as VP of Product Marketing at the time. At first, it seemed that he and the reality show were a good match. He ended up falling for his fellow contestant Danielle Ruhl, and their story concluded with the two marrying each other.

But Thompson alleged that his time on Love Is Blind was far from pleasant. In an interview with Daily Mail, he claimed that the cast was expected to shoot 20 hours a day without adequate nutrition. He also didn’t appreciate the show taking away his and other contestants’ phones and passports.

“I recently met someone who was in a cult for 10 years, and this is like that. This is what they did to her,” Thompson said.

But the real issue with the show allegedly occurred after the season ended. Last year, Thompson confided that he found himself without a job and struggling to pay his mortgage. He claimed he was even on the brink of homelessness.

He felt Love Is Blind was partially responsible for his predicament. Thompson alleged he only received $10,000 for his time on the show. For him, the compensation didn’t match how much Love Is Blind was worth.

“When you think about the amount of money that’s being made, and the way that it’s the path for future seasons, and the fact that anyone can go on and watch me… and I’m going to be homeless,” he said.

He noted that his time on the show also made him hard to hire, as it affected his image.

“I’ve got two months left in the bank to pay my mortgage. I can’t get a job because people don’t take me seriously,” he said. “I was a VP in software for five years, so it’s not like I don’t have track record of experience or success.”

However, it seemed that Thompson was able to bounce back somewhat. In a recent Reddit AMA, the former reality star confided that he was able to land another job. Although not much else was disclosed about his situation.

What happened with Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl?

Thompson’s relationship with Ruhl didn’t last long after Love Is Blind. The two parted ways less than two years after tying the knot. Thompson cited that the two weren’t as compatible as they came across in the show. In his interview with Us Weekly, he revealed it was a culmination of issues that led to their divorce.

“There wasn’t a big catastrophic event,” Thompson said. “Just over time, these things started building up … I don’t wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn’t feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship.”

Thompson further asserted that their relationship didn’t work as well in the real world as it did in Love Is Blind’s more controlled setting.

“As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don’t see [right away] based on the way that we met,” he recalled. “And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself.”

The split didn’t seem to be an amicable one either, as they weren’t even speaking at the time.

“For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” he said.