Jimmy recently reflected on his time on ‘Love Is Blind’, and what he would’ve done differently with both Chelsea and Jessica.

Love Is Blind stars Jimmy and Jessica have been the focus of one of the series’ most intense storylines. But Jimmy has recently tried setting the record straight on certain misconceptions about him in the series. And the hopeful romantic also shared what he wished he did differently with Jessica.

How Jimmy wishes he handled his ‘Love Is Blind’ break-up with Jessica

Jimmy in the Netflix trailer ‘Meet the Cast’ in ‘Love Is Blind’ season 6. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Jessica’s response to Jimmy’s rejection went viral quickly. The heartbroken executive assistant left the pods with words to remember by, quipping that Jimmy would need an epipen after realizing what he’d lost. But even after going their separate ways, Jimmy and Jessica are still connected through the series. In a recent episode, it was revealed that Jimmy discovered what Jessica looks like. This caused tension between himself and his Love Is Blind pick Chelsea, who feels Jessica is having a negative influence on their relationship.

What makes matters even more complicated was Jessica revealing that Jimmy sent her a friend request on social media. The request didn’t last long, however, as Jimmy would quickly withdraw the offer. Still, this was enough for Jessica to believe that she was still in Jimmy’s head. Love Is Blind further teases the eventual meeting between Jessica and Jimmy in the series’ last episode. In the scene, Jimmy seemingly tells Jessica that she’s always been his number one.

The way the trailer is edited gives the impression that Jimmy and Jessica might reignite their chemistry. But in a recent interview with Access, Jimmy gives off a different vibe than what the trailer presents. Giving his side of the story, Jimmy shares he would’ve broken it off with Jessica sooner to spare himself the rant.

“My only regret is not breaking up with Jessica earlier because it gave her a full day to burn me, or figure out a way to burn me,” he said.

Jimmy regrets how he reacted to the Chelsea reveal

Jessica’s now famous rant was also the reason why Jimmy committed to Chelsea.

“Jess walks out in 10 minutes, was hammering me on not having a choice, and not telling her I love her. If she loved me that much, shouldn’t she have told me she loved me first? Shouldn’t she have communicated with me, stayed there with me? She left, she walked out. If she don’t think I’m deserving of her time, I don’t want it,” Jimmy added. “I chose Chelsea, not by default, I walked into the pod with Chelsea, and she could tell I was down.”

Jimmy asserted that Chelsea’s ability to pick him up only solidified his choice. After choosing Chelsea, however, Jimmy’s reaction to the flight attendant became another talking point for the internet. Chelsea famously shared with Jimmy that people felt she looked like Megan Fox. Many seem to believe that this was a ruse to convince Jimmy to commit to her. So, when Jimmy saw Chelsea for the first time, he quickly mentioned he felt lied to, but was attracted to her regardless.

“We shouldn’t have talked about looks, that was a no-go. We both shot ourselves in the foot there, we’re both aware of that I think at this point. But I still personally don’t think she looks like Megan Fox, but I think she’s beautiful nonetheless,” Jimmy said.

Still, that was something else that he wished he handled differently.

“The reveal was, it’s a tough watch. And so I would’ve done anything in my power to be able to take that back, because I think if I were to have a little bit better reaction to that, she wouldn’t be getting so much heat,” Jimmy said.