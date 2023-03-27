‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Micah’s Now-Deleted Instagram Post From Valentine’s Day Hints That She and Paul Broke Up

Love Is Blind Season 4 premiered on Netflix on March 24 with a grand new cast of singles. Audiences watched as several of them developed feelings in the pods, but only five couples left engaged. This includes Micah and Paul, but some social media posts hint that the two don’t say yes at the altar.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 stars Micah and Paul connected with other people in the pods

While Paul ultimately chose to propose to Micah, both of the singles developed deep feelings for other people in the pods. Micah felt a spark with Kwame during her time in the first few episodes. However, she felt that she and Kwame fell too hard and too fast for one another. She feared that spark might burn out and decided to break things off with him. Paul, on the other hand, also developed feelings for a woman named Amber. The two had plenty of deep conversations, but he ended up choosing Micah instead.

The couple had a rocky start and held off on getting intimate for a while. A conversation with Kwame at the couples’ pool party also made fans raise some eyebrows, as it seemed reminiscent of a similar conversation between Cole and Colleen in Love Is Blind Season 3. However, they seemed to find their groove eventually.

A now-deleted Instagram post from Micah hints that she and Paul don’t get married

As soon as fans discover which couples engage, many of them head to social media to see if they spot anything that hints at whether or not the couple gets married. The cast signs NDAs regarding what they can and can’t say before the Love Is Blind season finale premieres. However, a now-deleted post from Micah on her Instagram profile hinted that she and Paul don’t get married.

It looks like Micah spent Valentine’s Day with friends this year and not Paul. On Instagram, the marketing manager posted an image of a partially eaten cake on Valentine’s Day. The writing on the cake read, “Boys suck!” which certainly doesn’t bode well for a newlywed. Several images the Love Is Blind star posted also show her left hand with no ring.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 stars follow one another on Instagram

Keep in mind that the reality stars do their best to try not to spoil the ending for the audience. Micah might just choose not to wear her ring in photos to not give away her marriage status. Plus, Micah and Paul both still follow one another on Instagram, which hints they’re at least on good terms with one another even if marriage wasn’t in the cards. However, the fact that she posted and then deleted the photo of that cake on Valentine’s Day definitely sets our radars off.

Fans won’t know the outcome until the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale drops in April. For now, check out the first five episodes currently streaming on Netflix.