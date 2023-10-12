The 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 cast will reunite to reflect on the season and hash out their drama. The episode premieres Oct. 15 on Netflix.

Two couples will head to the altar in the Love Is Blind Season 5 season finale. Will either walk away married? We’ll find out when the episode drops Oct. 13 on Netflix. But what we’re really waiting for is the season 5 reunion, when the Houston cast comes together to rehash all of this season’s juicy drama. Fortunately, there won’t be a long wait for what we expect will be an explosive gathering. And unlike season 4’s bungled reunion, Netflix is promising there won’t be any glitches this time around.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 reunion premieres Oct. 15

Fans will have to wait just two days after the finale for the big reunion episode. The Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will get the dish from season 5 cast members, who will reunite for the first time since their mid-season break-ups and “I dos” or “I don’ts.” They’ll reflect on past relationships, unpack all of this season’s many twists and turns, and reveal what’s gone down since the experiment ended.

Netflix hasn’t revealed which Love Is Blind Season 5 cast members will be back for the reunion. But we expect to see the two couples who are heading to the altar in the finale: Lydia and Milton and Stacy and Izzy. JP and Taylor, who broke up during the honeymoon, may also put in an appearance. The teaser (via YouTube) also suggests that Aaliyah – who left the show early after learning about Uche’s pre-pod past with Lydia – might also be there.

Other notable cast members, including Uche, Johnie, and Chris, might have a seat on the couches. But our guess is we won’t hear anything about possible couple Carter and Renee. And don’t expect the show to touch the situation with Tran Dang and Thomas Smith, who got engaged in the pods and went to Mexico but were cut from the final episodes. Dang has since accused Smith of sexual assault and is suing him and the show’s producers.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 reunion won’t be live

Stacy Snyder in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One thing we do know: The Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion won’t be happening live. In season 4, the show’s attempt at a live reunion special was a chaotic failure. Technical glitches meant that fans who sat down to watch the heavily hyped event were met with error messages and delays. Things finally got underway over an hour later, but many Netflix users were still unable to stream the special.

After that disaster, it’s no surprise that Netflix opted to prerecord the season 5 reunion. The streamer even nodded to the season 4 reunion meltdown in the new teaser. The clip shows a sign that reads: “Love Is Blind Season 5 Live Reunion Today.” Then, a crew member rushes in with a Sharpie and crosses out the word “live.”

“It’s not live,” promises the teaser. “But it is unmissable.”

