A shocking revelation about a past relationship changed things for several cast members on the new season of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind.'

Love Is Blind never fails to deliver the drama. But the new season of the Netflix reality series featured a twist we didn’t see coming – but maybe should have anticipated. The first four episodes of season 5 dropped on the streaming service on Sept. 22, and they featured a major reveal that will likely reverberate throughout the upcoming episodes.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5 Episodes 1-4.]

Uche and Lydia from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 dated before the show

Every season of Love Is Blind is filmed in a different city. The first season took place in Atlanta, with subsequent seasons filming in Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle. Season 5 is set in Houston.

Given that the show pulls from a pool of singles in their 20s and 30s who all live in the same geographic area, it seems inevitable that, eventually, we’d end up in a situation where two cast members knew each other. That’s exactly what happened in Love Is Blind Season 5 with Uche and Lydia.

The bombshell reveal came in episode 3, “Blindsided.” Things were getting serious between Uche, a 33-year-old lawyer, and Aaliyah, a 28-year-old ICU nurse. But he had something he needed to tell her.

“One of my dates, on the first day, I walked into the pod and it is a girl that I have dated in the past,” he said. “And um, it’s Lydia.”

Aaliyah struggled with Uche’s revelation

(L to R) Lydia and Aaliyah in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Aaliyah and Uche had already overcome one big hurdle in their nascent relationship. Earlier, she’d confessed that she’d been unfaithful to a previous boyfriend. His negative reaction to that piece of news almost ended things. But they were eventually able to move forward after Uche accepted that Aaliyah was just trying to be open and honest and that he’d been too quick to judge.

Now, Aaliyah is the one wondering if she can come to terms with her partner’s past. The information about his past relationship left her in tears. Not only does Uche have history with another Love Is Blind cast member, but it’s with her new friend Lydia.

Lydia insists to Aaliyah that she and Uche are over and that there are no lingering feelings between them. Meanwhile, Uche is adamant that he and Lydia aren’t compatible. But are they being honest? When we see their first meeting in the pods, he wonders if it’s a “sign” that they’ve both ended up on Love Is Blind and she asks him if they should “start on zero.”

Ultimately, Uche shuts down the idea of continuing to talk with Lydia, arguing that it’s against the spirit of the Love Is Blind experiment because they already know each other. But Lydia – at least at the time – seemed open to the idea of reconciliation.

Aaliyah decided to leave the ‘Love Is Blind’ experiment early

Despite Lydia’s assurances that she and Uche are done, Aaliyah has some concerns, especially when she learns they reconnected and slept together just a few months ago.

“I would never put myself in a situation like this in my actual life,” she says in a confessional when talking about the prospect of getting involved with a friend’s ex.

“I don’t know if I can handle this situation,” she adds. “I’m struggling with the fact that [Uche] left out a lot of details.”

While Aaliyah has some big concerns, she tells Uche she’s still all-in on their relationship. Meanwhile, Lydia has to break the news about her past relationship to Milton. Like Aaliyah, he’s not thrilled. The news has him questioning his future with Lydia. But by the end of episode 4, Milton has overcome his doubts and asks Lydia to marry him.

Aaliyah’s not as forgiving. When Uche heads to the pod with a plan to propose, it doesn’t go as he expects.

“Unfortunately, Aaliyah has decided not to continue with the experiment,” a disembodied voice informs him.

“She’s gone,” Uche tells the other guys when he returns to the living quarters. But is she really? A teaser for the upcoming episodes suggests that Uche will try to win Aaliyah back. However, Lydia’s lingering feelings for her ex could pose a problem both for Uche and Aaliyah and her and Milton.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Episodes 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes release weekly through Oct. 13.

