‘Love Is Blind’ fans have been cautioned to expect the unexpected when season 5 drops on Netflix in the very near future.

Love Is Blind season 5 recently recruited a brand new roster of potential couples for audiences to fall in love with. And although the show has already been successful, showrunner Chris Coelen is confident the series will reach new heights in the upcoming season.

What Chris Coelen had to say about season 5

Love is Blind. (L to R) Johnie Maraist, Erica Anthony, Mayra Cardenas, Aaliyah Cosby, Maris Prakonekham, Paige Tillman, Linda Obi, Miriam Amah in season 5 of Love is Blind. Cr. Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Coelen shared that Love Is Blind series hasn’t set up any plot lines or narratives to spice up the program. The series has been a pure reality show since its 2020 debut, following genuine hopeless romantics on a quest to find love. The exciting events that have happened on the hit Netflix show has just been a byproduct of the cast’s chemistry.

“It’s interesting to hear people say about season 3 [that] ‘some of the guys were less ready [for marriage] than they should have been,’ but it certainly wasn’t our intention to end up having it be any certain way. With the ‘the mean girls’ in season 4, we never know what’s going to happen, and that, to me, is what is endlessly fascinating about the show,” Coelen said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We just follow whatever happens, and there’s so many different dimensions of people that it’s going to give you different things every season.”

Despite each season having its fair share of surprises, Coelen shared that events in season 5 will be even more shocking.

“Even better than season 4,” he said. “It’s a very different season than any season that we’ve ever done. It is completely unpredictable. And the exciting thing about Love Is Blind is that it’s all real. The show and the experiment continues to surprise me.”

Chris Coelen had faith that his ‘Love Is Blind’ experiment would succeed even when others didn’t

Coelen was pretty confident that his experiment would do well. Although, even he had trouble imagining Love Is Blind would experience the pop culture glory it has in recent years. The showrunner theorized that the source of the show’s success was the bond it formed with its audience.

“It’s always something we thought touched a nerve, and that’s why we developed it for Netflix in the first place,” Coelen said in an interview with ET. “There’s a global truth that every single person on the planet — regardless of where you live or what you look like or how old you are or whether you have money or don’t have money, where you come from, or whatever — wants to be loved for who they are. We thought that that idea would tap into something that was very global.”

Coelen believed that the state of dating today made it clear his experiment was going to work. The countless platforms single romantics used to find a partner, Coelen felt, actually distanced users more than ever before. The concept of Love Is Blind presented a fascinating alternative to online dating sites.

“Technology, it’s supposed to help us find love but ends up sort of distancing us from connecting on a deeper level,” he said. “People feel disposable, people feel like they just get swiped on based on an initial appearance. There’s so many choices out there, people are distracted. I felt like, if you could take that away, all the distractions and devices, and just allow people that are genuine about wanting that real love to connect and talk, then I thought we would have a good chance of people falling in love.”

How are contestants for ‘Love Is Blind’ selected?

Coelen and Netflix search for specific criteria for single women and men who want to be cast in the show.

“We have a great casting department and they reached out to people who they felt would be genuinely interested in this kind of commitment,” Coelen said in a 2020 Entertainment Weekly interview. “I think that’s really key; we want people who aren’t just doing it for the attention. There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it.”