‘Love Is Blind’: Tiffany’s Breakdown Over Wedding Planning Explained by Alums

The couples make their final decision at the altar on Love Is Blind. But we usually don’t hear about wedding planning and the stress that comes with it. Alums of the show explain why Tiffany Pennywell was so stressed out in an episode.

Tiffany cries over ‘Love Is Blind’ wedding stress with Brett

falling asleep.. falling in love.. same but dif ? the first five episodes of LOVE IS BLIND S4 ARE OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/2mYRem5j27 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2023

“Thank You, Next” showed the cast knee-deep in wedding planning. Tiffany cleans her apartment as she talks about how it’s weighing on her.

“I’d be lying if I say I’m not stressed right now,” she said. “Because it is countdown time. The wedding is days away. We have so many details to iron out.”

Shoe designer, Brett Brown later sits with her in their living room. Tiffany starts to cry, talking about the stress getting to her.

“I just feel so all over the place right now,” she told him. “Just with my mom being in town and trying to plan everything. Oh, I gotta make sure like the bridesmaids have everything for their dresses, and it’s just all too much.”

Brett told her it was understandable. “It’s driving me crazy, and it’s letting little things fall through the cracks,” she said. “And I’m really trying to just have my sh*t together since I got back to work, and I can’t even get ahead.”

Tiffany said it made her feel like she didn’t want a wedding. Some fans were confused by this. They assumed the show plans the wedding for the cast since production sometimes uses the same location. But alums explained the process.

‘Love Is Blind’ couples have to plan their wedding in a short amount of time

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Luckily, we have former cast members who can explain the process. Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee from season 2 reacted to Tiffany’s scene on Out Of The Pods podcast.

“We also had working jobs while we were filming,” Vempati said. “We were planning an entire wedding, and it was like absolutely the most stressful time of my life. Like, I remember my mom talking to me, and she’d be like, ‘You look like a ghost.’ Like, ‘I don’t even know who you are anymore. You’re just like a shell of a person these days.’”

She said her sister-in-law came from Denver to help her find clothes for the wedding. Lee addressed comments she saw on social media.

“‘Doesn’t production coordinate everything, and you just show up?’ No!” she said. “No, we do everything. They pay for most of it, but we are choosing the flowers, we’re choosing the decorations, we have to choose the bridesmaid dresses, and you know, get the accessories for those all within a week and a half time. It’s really crazy finalizing the wedding list is a whole other story, getting the invites out. It’s just a lot.”

Lee said she cried twice during the process. They have the added job of explaining the show to the wedding guests.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ trailer teases the weddings

Four weddings and a… Marshall? ? Get ready for the Love Is Blind Season Finale, arriving FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/ibUbsV8bJm — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) April 10, 2023

The trailer for the final episode is rom-com themed and shows glimpses of the weddings. We see Tiffany wearing a crown and a beautiful dress in front of Brett, who wears a white suit.

Tiffany is also crying as she stands before Brett, and it’s questionable if they’re tears of joy or sadness. Fans will have to watch to see what happens and the live reunion for updates on their lives.