‘Love Is Blind’: How Tiffany Pennywell Knows Rachel Lindsay of ‘The Bachelorette’

Sometimes the world of reality TV is small. Tiffany Pennywell is one of the singles looking for love in Love Is Blind Season 4. Here is how she knows Rachel Lindsay, who talked to her about the Netflix show.

Who is Tiffany Pennywell from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

Tiffany of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Season 4 takes place in Seattle with a completely new cast. Tiffany admitted in the first episode that she was nervous to do Love Is Blind.

“I had doubts about being my age and not finding a person yet,” she told the camera. “In this experiment, I don’t have to like sift through the BS.” She knows these men are looking for marriage.

Brett Brown and Tiffany shared the same relationship history. Their longest relationship lasted two years and happened 10 years ago. They are looking to find an equal partner.

The first episode ended with Brett opening up to her in the pods after she said she felt like she was in love with him. “You are special to me,” he told her. “I truly feel like we’re like the perfect match.” Tiffany didn’t respond because she had fallen asleep.

Tiffany Pennywell and Rachel Lindsay’s college connection

Tiffany talked about her experience on the show with Lindsay of The Bachelorette. “Tiffany, I just was in Brett’s room, and I was like, ‘I know Tiffany.’ And he was like, ‘I know!’” Lindsay told her in an interview for Extra.

“I’m actually so excited to talk to you,” Tiffany told her. “Micah [Lussier], a little backstory, I just I kinda remember Rachel from college. We just have mutual friends, but it’s just kinda cool connecting here now.”

Lindsay admitted this was her first season watching it even though she’s “anti-dating shows.” But she was “hooked” and couldn’t stop watching their season.

Tiffany talked about her first impression of Brett when she saw him. “I didn’t really care what Brett looked like,” she said. “He was just such a beautiful person, so when the doors opened, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’”

“It was funny because one of the girls told me she’s like, ‘I kinda heard that Brett looks like Usher,’” Tiffany revealed. “So when I saw him, I was like, ‘You don’t look like Usher. You look like Jason Derulo.’” Micah and Lindsay laughed at this and agreed.

Why did Tiffany fall asleep on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Tiffany Pennywell on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Tiffany’s engagement almost didn’t happen when she fell asleep in the pods. Lindsay asked her why she wasn’t able to stay awake.

“I know,” the client lead recruiter said. “I fumbled the ball at the two-yard line. That’s what happened. But you know when he forgave me…I think it was a long day for me. I’m the type of person that needs naps to recharge, and I think it just kind of…it took all the energy out of me for me to tell him that I was falling in love with him. And I just don’t know what happened.”

She claimed she shut her eyes for a second, and all of a sudden, the date was over. Luckily, the couple recovered and got engaged.