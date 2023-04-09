‘Love Is Blind’ Star Brett Brown: See the Shoe Design Account That Launched His Nike Career and Got Him on the Netflix Show

The fourth season of Love Is Blind recently debuted on Netflix. Already, several fan favorites have risen to the forefront. At the top of the list is Brett Brown, an ambitious businessman searching for true love. Early on, Brown developed a strong connection with Tiffany Pennywell, who shares his affinity for travel, creative projects, and family. With fans rooting for the couple, lots of viewers are invested in learning more about Brown. This includes his history with Nike and how his affiliation with the brand might have gotten him the gig on Love Is Blind.

Fans are rooting for Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell to find true love on ‘Love Is Blind’

Brett in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Monty Brinton/Netflix

A 36-year-old design director, Brown matched with Pennywell early on in Season 4. According to Tudum, Brown has put the focus on his career for the past few years. But after the dissolution of his last relationship in 2016, he decided it was time to try to find love. Brown admitted that he prioritizes a partner who is equally ambitious and independent. And he prides himself on being a good listener.

He connected with Pennywell in the pods. After establishing their attraction to each other, they went on to enjoy their time together in Mexico. Currently, according to Ready Steady Cut, Brown and Pennywell are the strongest couple in Season 4.

Brett Brown opened up to Tiffany Pennywell about working for Nike

When Brown and Pennywell were in the pods together, he opened up to her about his journey with Nike. He revealed to her the shoe design that helped the company to decide to hire him. Brown told Pennywell about the process of designing the shoe, giving her a miniature copy of the prototype. Fans who want to get a closer look at Brown’s work can check out his Instagram design page, which features many of his shoe designs — as well as a post from 2018 that thanks Nike for hiring him.

In a Reddit post, fans discussed both his Instagram page and his work for Nike. “I checked his work on his instagram and my dude is so talented!!” wrote one. Others expressed their admiration for the miniature shoe he gave Pennywell, noting that it was an adorable gesture on his part. According to Sportskeeda, Brown currently works as a director of immersive design at Nike.

Brett Brown believes that his work with Nike launched his career on ‘Love Is Blind’

First comes love, then comes reality.



Brown is very active on Instagram, where he shares not only hints of his design work but nods to Love Is Blind as well. The designer and new reality star has also been open about his appreciation for Nike, telling Pennywell that he believes the Love Is Blind production team helped find him because of his work with Nike. According to Screen Rant, it isn’t clear exactly how Brown landed his gig on the reality show.

It’s possible that the producers of Love Is Blind noticed Brown on their own, through the platform that his account gave him, or whether Brown thinks that the account led to Nike, which led to the show’s production team finding him. However he found his way to Love Is Blind, Brown’s story is nothing short of inspirational, and his hard work and dedication to his craft are helping to endear him to fans around the world.