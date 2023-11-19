A Thanksgiving Day tradition returns to NBC on November 23. Here's how to watch the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, who's performing, and more.

A beloved holiday tradition returns to the streets of New York City this Thanksgiving – and unofficially kicks off the holiday season. The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thursday, Nov. 23 and we have all the details about what time the fun begins, how to watch on NBC and Peacock, and who will be performing.

What time is the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Stuart The Minion balloon during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | Noam Galai/Getty Images

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. ET with a performance by Grammy-winner Jon Batiste. That’s 30 minutes earlier than it’s begun in past years. The parade ends at 12 p.m. ET.

The 2½-mile Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route begins on the Upper West Side and continues south on Central Park West to Midtown. It turns onto Central Park South and then heads down 6th Ave before reaching 34th Street. The parade ends in front of Macy’s flagship Herald Square store.

How to stream this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NBC is the official broadcast partner for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The telecast will air from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. An encore will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT. The parade will also be simulcast on Peacock.

This year, there will be several additional cameras along the parade route, giving viewers new, never-before-seen vantage points of the big event. Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host for NBC and Peacock.

Telemundo will air the Spanish language simulcast hosted by the network’s daytime personalities, Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

Jon Batiste and Cher will perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cher | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Once again, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature an impressive lineup of performers. This year’s star performer is Cher, who will perform a new holiday tune to ring in the Christmas season.

Other Thanksgiving parade performers for 2023 include Bell Biv DeVoe; Brandy; Chicago; En Vogue; ENHYPEN; David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors; Jessie James Decker; Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street; Pentatonix; Paul Russell; Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith; and Manuel Turizo.

Those watching the parade on NBC and Peacock will also see performances from the Radio City Rockettes and the hottest Broadway shows, including & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How to Dance in Ohio, Shucked, Spamalot. Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the stars of Gutenberg! The Musical!, will act as special live correspondents along the parade route.

The 2023 Macy’s parade will feature seven new balloons

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for its iconic giant balloons. This year, seven new balloons will make their debut in the parade: Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; Blue Cat & Chugs by Cool Cats; Kung Fu Panda’s Po by Universal Pictures’ Dreamworks Animation; Leo by Netflix, Inc.; Monkey D. Luffy by Toei Animation Inc.; Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury; and Uncle Dan by Illumination.

Returning balloons include Stuart the Minion, Ronald McDonald, Pikachu, and Chase from Paw Patrol.

