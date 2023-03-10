‘MAFS: UK’ Cast Member George Roberts’ Arrest: What to Know About the Controversy

One Married at First Sight: UK cast member may not be who he appears to be on the show. George Roberts, a 40-year-old financial advisor, wed April Bunbury, a 33-year-old wedding dress designer, on the seventh season of the British reality series, which recently premiered on Lifetime in the U.S. But after the show started airing on E4 in the U.K. in 2022, some of his exes came forward with damming allegations about the dad of four.

The ‘MAFS: UK’ cast member was arrested on suspicion of ‘controlling and coercive behavior’

George and April’s non-legally-binding marriage played out on Married at First Sight’s seventh U.K. season, which premiered in August 2022 on E4. Midway through the season, The Sun reported that several of George’s ex-girlfriends had accused him of abusive behavior. The women said they had contacted E4 after seeing George in trailers for the new season but were ignored. The network told the paper that “rigorous background and psychological checks” were conducted on all MAFS: UK cast members and that it took the allegations “extremely seriously.”

George denied the allegations that he’d been abusive. But on Sept. 26, he was arrested “on suspicion of controlling and coercive behavior.” The MAFS cast member was later released “pending further enquiries,” a police spokesperson told The Sun.

Meanwhile, E4 came under fire from some viewers for continuing to air episodes featuring George after his arrest.

April and George split after ‘Married at First Sight: UK’

April and George had their ups and downs during their time on Married at First Sight. Still, they were among the handful of pairs who decided to stay together during the final commitment ceremony. But by the time the season’s last episodes were airing on E4, the relationship was over, with April hinting on Instagram that she and George had split sometime after the cameras stopped rolling.

The former Ms. Great Britain later said her time on the show had been difficult.

“The traumas I have from being on Married at First Sight are ruining my life,” she told The Sun. “I was given six therapy sessions and basically told to try and move on. People say Love Island is brutal but MAFS is 100% worse.

George plans to share his side of the story in a documentary

George, who has denied that he’s ever been abusive toward his former partners, has said he plans to share his side of the story in a documentary.

“Felt good to start speaking my truth back in front of the camera today,” he shared in an Oct. 31 Instagram post.

In a Facebook post, Emanation Films said what had happened to George was an “injustice” and that it was “looking forward to making a great documentary” with the MAFS alum.

Married at First Sight: UK airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

