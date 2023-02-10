‘Magic Mike’ Star Channing Tatum Says He’s Done With the Role

Channing Tatum has been a pop culture favorite for well over a decade. A star of romantic comedies, action films, and character-driven dramas, he is also known for his dancing skills. It was his skills as a dancer that helped him to gain widespread fame in the Magic Mike franchise. His role as a charming male stripper made waves with fans of all ages, and after his breakout part in the 2012 movie, Tatum went on to reprise the role in a 2015 sequel. With a third installment in the series now in theaters, even more fans are discovering Tatum’s talent — and his undeniable rhythm on the stage. In a recent interview, the actor sat down with his co-star, Salma Hayek, revealing that he’s finally ready to hang up his hat with the franchise that made him a star.

Channing Tatum reprises the role of ‘Magic’ Mike Lane in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Tatum first introduced the character of Mike “Magic Mike” Lane in the 2012 comedy-drama Magic Mike. The movie became an unexpected hit, with many praising the way that the star was able to humanize an industry that had traditionally been the butt of jokes. By the time he returned for the sequel, Magic Mike XXL, he was a worldwide superstar, able to have his pick of movie roles.

In 2021, the star and producer announced a third film. Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiered in theaters in February 2023. In addition to Tatum as the titular character, a former stripper down on his luck after a bad business deal, the film stars Salma Hayek Pinault as a wealthy socialite who takes a special interest in Lane and his talents.

What did Channing Tatum say about being done with the role of Magic Mike?

Channing Tatum attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiered on February 10. Full of international intrigue and steamy dance sequences, the film promises to be a blast for fans of the franchise. Still, after this outing, viewers shouldn’t expect to see Tatum playing Magic Mike again.

As the actor revealed in a recent interview, he’s finally ready to step away from the character for good. In a Good Morning America clip posted on Twitter, Tatum said “we had no intention for these to become what they became. I wanted to tell a small part of an experience in my life…I’m not going to be “Magic Mike” anymore, I know that.”

What’s next for Channing Tatum?

Of course, Tatum based much of the character on his own life as a stripper, a job that he worked for a stint before he became a Hollywood star. Now that he’s a high-powered celebrity, thanks in large part to the overwhelming success of the Magic Mike franchise, he has the capital to work on almost any project that he chooses.

After Magic Mike’s Last Dance debuts in theaters, fans can catch Tatum in two brand-new upcoming projects: Pussy Island, a thriller directed by Zoë Kravitz, in her directorial debut. Tatum will play Slater King, a tech mogul who embarks on a romance with a cocktail waitress, only for things to go horribly wrong after she travels to his private island. According to IMDb, the film is currently in post-production, with a release date likely to be set for late 2023 or early 2024. The actor is also hard at work filming a new movie for Apple TV+ titled Project Artemis.