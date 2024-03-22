Anyone who tuned into CBS hoping to see Ghosts this evening was certainly disappointed. The sitcom, which focuses on a couple who inherited a haunted New York estate and the spirits that roam the grounds, was replaced with college basketball this week. The March Madness tournament tipped off on March 21. So, exactly how long will the break last? The bad news is that the series won’t be back next week. The good news is that the break isn’t too long.

‘Ghosts’ will return to CBS on April 4

Ghosts and several other beloved series have been bumped from the TV lineup this evening. The March 21 TV schedule on CBS is focused on March Madness instead of the must-see sitcoms that the network is famous for.

Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during March Madness | Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Fans won’t be getting a new episode on March 28, either. The NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 games will be airing instead of a new episode on March 28. The good news is the tournament will wrap up in early April. Ghosts will officially return to the schedule on April 4.

Young Sheldon, which serves as the lead-in for Ghosts will return on April 4, as well. Young Sheldon entered its final season in February and will air its finale in May. A CBS spinoff focusing on Georgie Cooper is already planned. A second project based on the Big Bang Theory universe is also being developed. It will air on Max, but the premise has yet to be announced.

‘Ghosts’ fans have a fourth season to look forward to

While fans are not strangers to brief hiatuses from the series, this one feels especially painful. After all, the series just returned in February, months later than its expected September start. Despite the late start, it is still slated to wrap up season 3 by May.

The main cast of ‘Ghosts’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The abbreviation of season 3 is certainly a bummer for Ghosts viewers, but there is some really good news. Fans do have something to look forward to. Ghosts has already been renewed for its fourth season. Last week, Deadline reported that the series had been renewed along with two other shows earlier than expected. So, no matter what happens, season 3 won’t be the last fans see of Sam, Jay, and the spirits who haunt Woodstone Mansion.