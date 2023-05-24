‘Married at First Sight’: Nicole Tries to Set Up Mack and Gina in New Teaser

The experts might have some competition. In the next episode of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Nicole plays matchmaker for two other season 16 cast members. But will her efforts to set up Mackinley and Gina end up causing some serious drama?

[L-R] Mackinley; Gina | Lifetime via YouTube

In a teaser for the May 24 episode of the Lifetime reality show, the Nashville crew gets together for drinks post-Decision Day. Nicole takes the opportunity to try to set up the now-single Mackinley and Gina.

“So, Mack and Gina, I would love to learn if you’re both ready to date,” she says in the clip (via Instagram). “You’re both single. You guys are both attractive people and have the desire to be in relationships at some point. Would you be willing to go on a date?”

“I just think it would be, you know, amazing, to see if there was a missed connection,” she adds.

Clint reacts to the ‘Married at First Sight’ twist: ‘Wow’

Neither Mackinley nor Gina clicked with their expert-selected spouses on this season of Married at First Sight. Mackinley’s marriage to Domynique ended after less than two weeks together. Gina stuck it out with Clint for the full eight weeks, but the pair never connected on a romantic level.

Though Clint and Gina both agreed to separate on Decision Day, he’s still shocked when Nicole tries to engineer a date between his ex and Mackinley.

“Wow,” he says in a confessional. “I was not prepared for that. I didn’t see that coming from a mile away.”

Still, the potential connection between Mack and Gina isn’t totally out of left field. In a recent episode, Mackinley confessed that the salon owner had caught his eye.

“I’m pretty sure she found me attractive and I clearly think she’s attractive,” he said. “So, yeah, I wish maybe me and Gina would have been matched over me and Dom.”

“We heard the rumblings, the rumors, the streets have been talking,” fellow season 16 cast member Airris tells a producer in the teaser. He adds that he was expecting something to come up between Mack and Gina. “But we weren’t expecting it to be, like, right there in that moment in front of Clint.”

So, will we see a true romance blossom between Mackinley and Gina? In the teaser, Gina is vague about whether she intends to pursue anything with the cannabis entrepreneur.

“We’ll keep you all updated on what we choose,” she says.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

