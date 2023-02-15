‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Update: Are Any Couples Still Together in 2023?

Married at First Sight promises to help hopeful singles find true love with the help of expert matchmakers. In 2022, the show headed to sunny San Diego for its first West Coast season, where Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson paired up five couples, who met for the first time at the altar. After saying “I do,” they embarked on an intense, eight-week marriage experiment, which ended with them deciding to either stay together or get divorced.

So, how did those five San Diego couples fare? And did any other of them stay together after the cameras went away? Here’s where all five couples from Married at First Sight Season 15 stand in 2023.

Morgan and Binh broke up before Decision Day

In theory, Married at First Sight couples are supposed to give their marriages at least two months before deciding whether to call it quits. But not every pair makes it to the finish line. Morgan, a nurse, and Binh, an engineer, had a rocky start to their marriage after he accused her of lying about her professional credentials. The incident broke Morgan’s fragile trust in her new husband, and she was never able to get it back. After a rocky few weeks, they decided it would be better to separate rather than sticking it out until Decision Day.

“The marriage is over. I do want the divorce,” Morgan told Dr. Pepper. “It wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t meant to work out and it’s unfortunate that we had to go through what we went through in order to find it out.”

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 couple Mitch and Krysten couldn’t make it work

Mitch, who worked for an environmental nonprofit, was passionate about saving the planet. But he couldn’t muster the same enthusiasm for his wife, Krysten. His initial lack of attraction to her was a major stumbling block in their marriage. Though the two eventually found a rhythm together, Mitch ultimately realized that she wanted something from the relationship that he wasn’t able to provide. On Decision Day, he said he wanted a divorce.

“I know what you want and what you think you deserve and what I think you deserve,” he said. “And that’s someone who’s 100% head over heels in love with you and committed to being your husband … I think my level of commitment is less than what you deserve.”

Justin and Alexis said yes on Decision Day, then changed their minds

Alexis and Justin had no shortage of ups and downs during their brief marriage. After Justin’s dog Mya attacked Alexis’s dog Newton, he agreed to give her away to a friend, leading to some serious resentment. Meanwhile, Alexis found her husband needy and overly emotional. And they never clicked in the bedroom, as Alexis later made clear. But despite their difficulties, the couples decided to stay together on Decision Day – only to reverse that decision hours later.

When they meet again at the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion, Justin accused his ex-wife of gaslighting him. She later spoke out about his “rage” during their arguments. Needless to say, they haven’t reconciled.

Stacia recently announced she and Nate had split

Boss babe Stacia and entrepreneur Nate had one of the stronger relationships on Married at First Sight Season 15. While they weren’t totally on the same page in their marriage – Stacia wanted to move faster than Nate did on many life decisions – they still decided to stay together on Decision Day. But after the show ended, things stalled. By the time Stacia appeared as a guest on the Married at First Sight Season 16 kickoff special, she and Nate were done. She told host Kevin Frazier that Nate failed to follow through on his promises to her.

“Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words,” she said. “There was no action.”

Lindy and Miguel also confirmed they were divorcing

Miguel and Lindy from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 15 experts matched Lindy, a physical therapist, with Miguel, a medical writer and Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast. She brought some serious baggage to the marriage thanks to her strict religious upbringing. He was hesitant to add her to his health insurance and pressured her to take his last name. Communication was also an issue for the couple. But they felt the positive outweighed the negative and decided to stay together on Decision Day. Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last. On Feb. 13, they announced they were getting a divorce.

“It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce,” Lindy wrote in an Instagram update. “Sadly, it’s impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage.

