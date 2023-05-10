‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16: When Does the Decision Day Episode Air?

The moment of truth is nearly here. Married at First Sight Season 16’s Decision Day episode is fast approaching, and MAFS fans will soon find out if the Nashville couples will stay together or go their separate ways.

‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville is ‘sliding toward Decision Day’

Clint and Gina in ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 | Lifetime via YouTube

In the May 10 episode of Married at First Sight, “Sliding Toward Decision Day,” the couples consider their futures as Decision Day looms, including one husband who has lingering doubts about whether he should remain married. Meanwhile, Jasmine finally gets the attention she’s long been craving, but not from her husband Airris. When another man makes a move on her during a girls’ night out, she’ll have to decide whether to accept an indecent proposal, as seen in a teaser (via Twitter) for the upcoming episode.

Following the May 10 episode, Lifetime will air “Decision Day Dish: Nashville.” In this special episode, former Married at First Sight favorites return to discuss controversial moments from season 16 and what they think will happen with couples. They’ll also share updates on their own post-MAFS lives.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Decision Day episode airs May 17

The Married at First Sight Season 16 Decision Day episode finally arrives on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. In “Our Last Rodeo,” the Nashville cast must decide whether to stay married to their expert-selected spouses. As the couples consider what to do next, uncertainty starts to bubble up. And when some unsaid truths come to the surface, it forces some people to reconsider the biggest decision of their lives.

Of course, one Nashville couple has already had their Decision Day. Mackinley and Domynique split early in the season after she couldn’t get over his living situation and what she thought was his unadventurous personality. However, Mack recently returned to the show and stirred up some drama by hinting he might make a move on Clint’s wife Gina. Meanwhile, a possible MAFS spoiler suggests that the only pair who decides to stay married is Nicole and Chris.

After the Decision Day episode, former MAFS cast members will weigh in on what when down on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Couch, including season 1 alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner and season 5’s Ashley Petty and Anthony D’Amico.

What’s next on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16?

Usually, Married at First Sight follows up the Decision Day episode with a reunion special, where all the couples come together to chat about their experience on the show. But season 16 is a little different. Viewers can expect three post-Decision Day episodes that will reveal what happens to the couples after the eight-week experiment ends. That may be when viewers finally get the full context behind Clint’s smooch with Mackinley’s ex Domynique, which has been heavily featured in teasers for the Nashville season.

Married at First Sight Season 16 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

