‘Match Me Abroad’: Premiere Date and Everything Else We Know About the New TLC Dating Show

Single Americans who are fed up with the dating scene in the U.S. hope to find love in another country in the new TLC series Match Me Abroad. To help them find “the one,” they’ll team up with matchmakers in Morocco, Colombia, and the Czech Republic, who will pair them up with potential mates. But not every match is made in heaven, as seen in a just-released teaser for the new show.

International matchmakers put their skills to the test in new reality dating show

Finding love is hard, but finding love abroad is even harder! Three international matchmakers put their skills to the test by helping seven Americans who are looking for love in other countries ❤️



The new series #MatchMeAbroad premieres Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/jPWabAzi20 — TLC Network (@TLC) April 6, 2023

“Dating in the United States, that s*** makes me tired,” says single New Yorker Susan in the Match Me Abroad trailer (via Twitter). “My picker’s broken. Have somebody pick for me.”

Will she have any better luck dating in another country? Her Colombian matchmaker Juan says he’s up to the task.

“As a matchmaker, the more challenging it is, the bigger the rewards,” he says.

In addition to Juan, Match Me Abroad will also feature Nina, a matchmaker in Morocco who says the dating scene in America is “broken.” There’s also Katarína from the Czech Republic, who says there’s nothing her “heart burns for more” than helping someone find the right match.

‘Match Me Abroad’ premieres May 14 on TLC

Will Juan, Nina, and Katarína succeed in helping their clients find true love? Viewers will find out with Match Me Abroad premieres Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

In addition to Susan, the show will feature Stannika, a forever-single 32-year-old whose family can’t understand why she has to go to Morocco to find a guy. Mark is a sports broadcaster who wants Nina to help him find a wife with whom to settle down, while Nathaly is a 25-year-old from a traditional Sri Lankan family who hopes Juan will find her a match in Colombia.

Other Marry Me Abroad cast members (via People) include:

Chad, who’s been engaged three times and thinks Colombian women are more serious about relationships than their American counterparts

Harold, a 41-year-old artist with autism from New Mexico

Michelle, 34, a feminist with Czech roots who wants Katarína to help her find the right man

One ‘Match Me Abroad’ cast members worries Juan is ‘wasting’ her time

Heart-shaped chocolate lollipops | Chesnot/Getty Images

While we don’t know yet whether any of the Match Me Abroad singles will find their perfect mate, one thing is for certain: There will be some bumps along the way as they get to know their potential matches.

Harold says he has difficulty reading social cues. He’s hoping that “blunt” Eastern European women won’t hesitate to say what they really think. But how will his match react when she learns he’s already bought her a ring?

Meanwhile, Susan isn’t impressed when Juan sets her up with a man who tells her he’s “been a player all my life.”

“This guy is a d***,” she says in an interview. “I feel like Juan is wasting my time.”

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.