Matt Czuchry won't say which of Rory Gilmore's boyfriends were best for her. He recently argued that all three love interests had strengthens and weaknesses.

It has been years since Matt Czuchry appeared on Gilmore Girls as Logan Huntzberger. Despite appearing in several other major productions, fans still think of him as Logan. He is happy to talk about his time on the beloved series in interviews. His role as Logan almost always comes up. In a recent sitdown, Czuchry discussed Rory Gilmore’s love life. While he refused to pick what “team” he is on, he was willing to point out that each of Rory’s major loves had traits that made them great and traits that many people would consider dealbreakers.

Matt Czuchry analyzes Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends

Have you ever wondered who Matt Czuchry thinks is Rory Gilmore’s best boyfriend? If you want him to pick her true love, you’re out of luck. Still, the The Resident star has a lot to say about the show that made him famous.

In a recent appearance on The Talk, Czuchry was happy to chat about his time on Gilmore Girls. The series was Czuchry’s big break, and while he liked the character of Logan Huntzberger, he is willing to admit he had flaws, too.

During the interview, Czuchry argued that all three of Rory’s main love interests had different strengths and weaknesses. He said that Logan had a lot going for him but also had weak points. Czuchry argued that the same was true for both Jess Mariano and Dean Forrester, Rory’s other major romances.

Logan Huntzberger and Rory Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Czuchry is correct in his assessment. Each of Rory’s main beaus had very different strengths and weaknesses. Dean was dependable but boring. Jess challenged Rory intellectually but offered no emotional support. Logan helped bring Rory out of her shell but often pushed his own agenda too hard.

Other ‘Gilmore Girls’ cast members have offered their opinions

If you were wondering who Czuchry thinks Rory Gilmore belonged with, he isn’t giving anything away. The Gilmore Girls alum was asked if he had an opinion on Rory’s true love, but he didn’t give an actual answer. While Czuchry wants to stay quiet on the topic, some of his co-stars are a lot more opinionated.

For example, Logan has Sean Gunn in his corner. During an appearance on I’m All In, Scott Patterson’s podcast dedicated to the series, Gunn said he thinks Logan is Rory’s best match. Gunn famously played Kirk Gleason on the show. Patterson, who played Luke Danes on the series, thinks Jess Mariano is the right choice. Sally Struthers agrees. Dean Forrester even has a couple of fans.

Rory and Dean | Netflix/Gilmore Girls

Alexis Bledel, the actor who played Rory Gilmore, just like Czuchry, has declined to say who she thinks was her character’s perfect match. Fans have made strong cases for each major love interest. Unless a second revival is made, the debate will continue.