Matt Damon once opened up on Ben Affleck’s wedding with Jennifer Garner, which was a ceremony that very few had access to.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been best friends for years. Despite their bond, however, Damon shared that he was nowhere to be found when Affleck first got married to Garner. But there was an understandable reason behind Damon’s absence.

Why Matt Damon wasn’t at Ben Affleck’s first wedding

Matt Damon | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Garner and Affleck married each other in 2005. It was Affleck’s first wedding, and Garner’s second after her marriage with Scott Foley. Because of their celebrity, the couple wanted as much privacy as possible during the ceremony. But Pop Sugar reported on a few details about their wedding.

They both wore white for the occasion, and got married at Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The publication also asserted that Garner’s Alias co-star, Victor Garber, officiated their marriage. Garber and his husband were the only ones in attendance that day. Even Affleck’s good friend Damon didn’t make an appearance. However, Damon understood that the couple’s need for secrecy when tying the knot.

“Nobody was there. He didn’t want anyone knowing about it – which was a good way to do it,” Damon once said according to Irish Examiner.

Matt Damon called marriage ‘insane’ after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced

Affleck and Garner enjoyed a decade and more of marriage before the pair divorced in 2018. Both actors asserted they tried to make it work, especially for their children. But they ultimately decided that being together was only unhealthy for both of them.

Damon shared that he first heard about Garner’s divorce from Affleck when he was in Boston. In reference to their split, Damon touched on how challenging marriage was, and that the idea of it alone made little sense.

“I think marriage is insane,” Damon once told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a crazy idea but I love being married to my wife. So I wouldn’t tell anybody else about their relationship. But I’m lucky I found my wife. And I guess maybe, if there’s any secret … it’s to feel lucky.”

Damon felt that the tricky part of marriage was its unpredictability.

“So much of it is out of your hands. I mean, I just had that conversation with my father this weekend. He says the same thing to me. Says it’s God’s grace, is what he said. Because you just don’t get lucky,” he said.

Jennifer Garner once shared that she didn’t regret marrying Ben Affleck

Despite their relationship ending, Garner and Affleck still seemed to remain on good terms. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she even confided that she’d marry him again if she could rewind time.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him, and I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again,” she said. “You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?”

Because of their children, the two also have to stay in each other’s lives in some capacity. Although they couldn’t make it work as husband and wife, they were able to make it work as friends and parents.

“It’s not Ben’s job to make me happy. The main thing is these kids—and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them. Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person,” she said.