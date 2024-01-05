The Sussexes are looking to rebrand themselves in 2024. But the duchess is reportedly frustrated with all the work she's doing and wants the duke to "step up."

It’s no secret that 2023 didn’t go well for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After closing out the prior year with their Netflix docuseries, which became one of the most-streamed documentaries on the platform, there was hope that the couple had moved on from bashing the royals. But then came the duke’s explosive memoir Spare. While that became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, there was also plenty of backlash and outrage over the allegations the prince made against his family.

Then in May, there was a bizarre story that the Sussexes were involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” through New York City, but no one else could back up that claim. A month later, Spotify canceled the duchess’s podcast and ended its multi-million partnership with the couple before a company executive labeled them “f****** grifters.” Harry and Meghan were even mocked on the TV shows South Park and Family Guy. And they ended the year by landing on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Biggest Losers of 2023” list.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the national service during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Now, they’re hoping for a much better 2024 by rebuilding their brand and moving on from talking about the royal family. However, new projects and endorsements aren’t easy to come by for them and Meghan is reportedly “stressed” about that and Harry not doing his part in helping them get work.

Meghan is ‘stressed’ about not getting deals and thinks Harry needs to start working

A source spoke to Heat Magazine about the subject and said there aren’t really any new deals rolling in for the duo. That has the duchess “stressed” and now she wants Harry to “step up” and help her out in terms of “networking.”

“This year is make or break for them, and Meghan’s told Harry to step up,” the insider explained per Express. “So far it’s been her doing the lion’s share of the networking, and she’s stressed — largely because so many deals have fallen apart.

“She wants to take a step back and feels it’s time for Harry to get his game face on.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball final during the Invictus Games | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Commentator says the duchess has become ‘desperate’ for deals

This news that Meghan wants her husband to put in more effort as they rebrand themselves comes after royal author and commentator Tom Bower claimed that the duchess has become “desperate for endorsements.” It was reported that the former Suits star had her sights set on the luxury brand Dior and was hoping to ink a deal with the fashion house.

Bower previously told Closer that Meghan was “looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract.”

Harry’s wife was also thought to be upset and believed she only missed out on a campaign with the brand because Queen Camilla wore Dior Haute Couture during a state visit to France.

However, according to the Telegraph, when approached about that a rep for Meghan insisted: “The Duchess of Sussex [was never] in talks to sign a deal with Dior. There is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house.”