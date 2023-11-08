Find out what a body language expert noticed about the difference in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's demeanors when they attended a Katy Perry concert.

Several Hollywood stars stepped out to see Katy Perry’s last residency show at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Some of those in attendance included Celine Dion, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But according to a body language expert, while the duchess was dancing and singing all night Harry was “uncomfortable” and looked like he wanted to be somewhere else.

Meghan ‘enjoyed herself’ while Harry looked ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘didn’t want to be there’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well. Now he’s discussing the Sussexes’ date night and how the duke didn’t act like he wanted to be there.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Stanton explained: “Meghan really enjoyed herself at the concert. There was no pressure on her. It’s as though she could have a night away from her responsibilities and let her hair down. She was interacting with other people in the crowd too, which tells us she wanted to be open and relatable with people around her. She wanted to convey that she is as much of a fan as anyone else. She didn’t want to close herself off or come across as guarded.”

But the same can’t be said for Prince Harry.

“Meghan’s emotions contrast with Harry’s,” Stanton noted adding, “It’s a vast contrast, and they couldn’t be more different. Harry has shown that he doesn’t feel comfortable and he’s checked out. Deep down, he didn’t show any bit of interest in being at the concert. It tells me they’re on different pages, as he hasn’t displayed any signals of joy or happiness. He also flashed some signals of anger in his facial expressions. Harry tends to go bright red when his emotions are running high. A huge sign of feeling happy and full of joy is voluntarily getting involved with whatever it is, which Meghan demonstrated through singing along and dancing away from her seat — but Harry didn’t get up or move. He sat back and wanted to distance himself.”

Prince Harry was seen looking disinterested at a similar event

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry was spotted looking bored when he accompanied Meghan to a celebrity-packed concert.

In early September the pair attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with Meghan’s mother. While both women were seen dancing and having a good time, Harry didn’t look like he was having much fun.

When discussing Harry’s demeanor that night Stanton said: “There was a particular moment when Harry looked unimpressed. He stood with his hands in his pockets and was looking down with a somber look on his face. It’s as though he was thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.