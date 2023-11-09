Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had some grand aspirations for their living quarters ahead of their royal wedding.

When Meghan Markle joined the royal family, her integration came with a vision of residence that would challenge royal protocol. Her solitary request, in the wake of matrimonial bliss with Prince Harry, was met with discretion and deemed unfit by Queen Elizabeth II.

The notion of royal accommodation carries with it centuries of tradition and unspoken rules. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex navigated their new life, their aspirations for a home within the historic Windsor Castle clashed with the expectations of royal residence etiquette.

Queen Elizabeth thought this request from Meghan Markle was ‘inappropriate’

Harry and Meghan officially received Frogmore Cottage following their May wedding in 2018. Comprised of 10 chambers, the estate is located inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

According to Express, Harry and Meghan harbored aspirations to settle within the grander confines of the royal estate after their nuptials. But Queen Elizabeth politely informed them of the impracticality of their request.

Sources say that Elizabeth thought Harry and Meghan’s request was “inappropriate.” After denying their proposal, Elizabeth granted them Frogmore Cottage.

Following a period of refurbishment, the Sussex family established their abode in Frogmore Cottage in April 2019, and soon after, they celebrated the arrival of their son, Prince Archie.

Nevertheless, the launch of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, in January prompted a request for them to relinquish their Frogmore home.

Her Majesty believed Frogmore Cottage was a ‘big deal’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In The New Royals, authored by royal authority Katie Nicholl, the late Lady Elizabeth Anson, who passed in 2020, is referenced for her insights.

Lady Elizabeth noted the Queen’s decision to bestow Frogmore Cottage to Harry and Meghan was a gesture of considerable significance. The estate is important as it lies adjacent to the Queen’s private garden entrance—a symbol of her own serene retreat.

Lady Elizabeth expressed that the gesture by the Queen was substantial. It was also an invitation into her personal space, which she anticipated would be met with due reverence by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, ‘I hope they’ll respect it,’” Lady Elizabeth recalled.

Despite the significance of Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s top wish was to live inside Windsor Castle itself.

Windsor Castle has long stood as a primary abode for British monarchs, its legacy stretching back to the Norman Conquest. Within its domain, there are a number of smaller estates, one of which is Frogmore Cottage.

This could be why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live inside Windsor Castle

Harry and Meghan have kept silent about speculation that they’re eyeing Windsor Castle as a potential residence. Royal commentator Hugo Vickers suggested their interest in the expansive property isn’t without merit.

Per Cosmopolitan, Vickers pointed out that the Sussexes were looking at numerous unoccupied bedrooms and suites within the castle’s private quarters.

There’s also the possibility they were drawn to repurposed living spaces within the castle’s perimeter. However, Vickers notes that having a bustling young family in the castle might not be entirely fitting.

“There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things,” Vickers explained. “But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there.”

Currently, Windsor Castle’s stately rooms stand empty, especially as Prince William and Kate Middleton show no inclination to relocate there.

William and Kate, along with their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, make their home at Adelaide Cottage. This location is conveniently situated near Lambrook, where the young royals attend school.