It seems anyone who wants to see Meghan Markle back on Instagram, this writer included, will have to keep waiting. A commentator says a profile believed to be the Duchess of Sussex’s is there “in case” she wants to go back on Instagram. Not that Meghan’s actually in the process of gearing up for a return.

Meghan’s Instagram account is ‘in case’ she wants to revisit the ‘world’ of social media

In the Oct. 25 episode of “A Right Royal Podcast,” co-host Emily Nash, who is also Hello! magazine’s royal editor, explained it could be a long time before Meghan actually returns to Instagram.

“My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world,” Nash said. “As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her ‘The Tig’ account. And it is something she did really well … We learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account.”

Meghan shuttered her Instagram account, as well as her Tig lifestyle blog, which some say is poised for a relaunch, in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

“I don’t think it is something she is planning on anytime soon,” Nash continued. “It’s nice that she’s got the option. And she already has a huge audience if she did decide to pop up. But I guess it is a contingency. And also, I guess, as a famous person, you have to grab these handles while you can.”

So, what’s believed to be Meghan’s Instagram may just be a way for her to

A follower of the @meghan account has a connection to Meghan through Archewell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The @meghan Instagram account, which has 127,000 followers and zero posts at the time of writing, has a connection to the duchess. Among the account’s thousands of followers is attorney Mandana Dayana, who used to work for Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation.

While it might be a sign the Instagram account really is Meghan, the Suits alum turned British royal, it may also be that Meghan’s team wanted to simply keep tabs on the account. Another detail is the profile photo of a flower. Some have said, per Express, it’s a nod to Meghan’s “Flower” nickname given to her by her mother, Doria Ragland.

Whatever the reason, Meghan herself isn’t active on Instagram in any public way. So, for now, the world will have to wait to see what happens after the mother of two teased a return to Instagram in an August 2022 interview with The Cut. “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram,” she told the outlet at the time.

Meghan previously explained why she hadn’t ‘been on social media for a long time’

Before teasing a return to Instagram, Meghan discussed social media and why it’s not part of her daily life. During Fortune’s 2020 Most Powerful Next Gen Summit, the now-42-year-old explained in a virtual chat that she made a choice to stay away from social platforms.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” Meghan said. “I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down. Then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us. That was a whole team. And so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have.”

“I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account. So I don’t know what’s out there. And [in] many ways that’s helpful for me,” she continued. “I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others.”