Mike and Rachel from 'Suits' are busy 'saving the world' in Seattle, actor Patrick J. Adams said during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes.

Patrick J. Adams is ready for a Suits reunion. The actor addressed his former co-star Meghan Markle’s rumored return to acting during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. He even had an idea for a spinoff involving their characters.

Patrick J. Adams calls ‘Suits’ co-star Meghan Markle a ‘fantastic actor’

(L-R) Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in ‘Suits’ | Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Adams and several other Suits stars were on hand at the 2024 Golden Globes, where they presented the award for best drama series. Markle didn’t attend the event, but that didn’t stop reporters from quizzing her co-stars about the Duchess of Sussex’s possible return to TV.

Keltie Knight from E! News (via YouTube) asked Adams whether he’d “team up” with Markle if she decided to give acting another go.

“I think Meghan’s a fantastic actor, so we’d be lucky to have her back in the industry, sure,” Adam replied.

He even had an idea for spinoff involving his and Markle’s Suits characters.

“Yeah, I’m ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle,” he said.

What happened to Mike and Rachel on ‘Suits’?

On Suits, Adams played Mike Ross, who lands a job at a prestigious New York law firm despite not actually being a lawyer (at first – he eventually gets his license in season 6). Markle played Rachel Zane, one of the firm’s paralegals and Mike’s love interest.

In Suits Season 7, Mike and Rachel got married. The newlyweds then moved to Seattle to start their own law firm. (Both Adams and Markle left the show after the seventh season, though he later returned as a guest star in season 9.)

At the Globes, Adams weighed in on where Mike and Rachel are today in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think they’re in Seattle still, saving the world and doing their thing and wearing a lot of raincoats,” he said. “I think they’re doing well and they’re happy out there. That would be my take.”

Adams weighs in on whether on how Mike and Rachel could play a role in the new ‘Suits’ series

(L-R) Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Though Suits ended its run in 2019, the USA Network legal drama saw a resurgence in popularity over the summer when the first eight seasons landed on Netflix. That’s led to chatter about a potential Suits revival, with creator Aaron Korsh reportedly working on an offshoot series set in the Suits universe, according to Deadline.

While nothing official has been announced, the show would focus on new characters and likely be set in Los Angeles. Though Mike wouldn’t be a main character, Adams says he’d be game to appear on that show. He told Variety (via The Hollywood Reporter), that Mike and Rachel could make make a trip from Washington to California. The couple might “come down to LA,” he said. “They gotta fix some stuff.”

