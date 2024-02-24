Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Isn’t Ruling out the Occasional ‘Pop in’ on ‘Suits: L.A.’ Spinoff From the Duchess or Other OG Cast Members

Actor Rachael Harris has said it's been made 'very clear' to her how involved Aaron Korsh, the creator of 'Suits,' wants original cast members to be in the upcoming 'Suits L.A.' spinoff.

A former Suits actor has ruled out OG cast members joining the upcoming spinoff series. However, they haven’t entirely dismissed the idea of cameos or the occasional appearance from the likes of Meghan Markle and other Suits stars. Ahead, what’s been made “very clear” about Suits L.A.

No original cast members are expected to join the ‘Suits’ spinoff as regulars

Sorry, Suits fans. For those hoping to see familiar faces on the upcoming spinoff in the wake of the original show’s renewed popularity, it’s not happening.

Rachael Harris, who played Sheila Sazs and is a friend of Suits creator Aaron Korsh, opened up about Suits L.A. at the Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. She told The Mirror that Korsh has no plans of adding actors from Suits to the cast of the spinoff.

“Well, this is the thing […] Aaron Korsh, who created the original Suits I know personally. And, of course, when I got wind that they were doing a Suits L.A. I was like, ‘OK, so when am I working?’”

Korsh, she continued, told her they wouldn’t be. “He was very clear with me that no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits L.A.,” Harris said.

So, that means no “prunies” blended up by Rick Hoffman’s Louis Litt in the office breakroom. No help on a case from Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) or Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), no Rachel Zane (Meghan), and no Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).

Cameos and a ‘crossover’ are possible on the ‘Suits L.A.’ spinoff

Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Gabriel Macht | Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Harris continued, noting the potential for cameos or a “crossover” on Suits L.A. is there. Korsch, she said, “didn’t say that there couldn’t be a crossover or there couldn’t be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point.”

Unfortunately for viewers of the original series, now comes a big “but.”

“But he said this is its own entity,” Harris continued. “Much like all the CSIs and all the Bruckheimers, right? Where they have CSI, Vegas, Los Angeles, on the moon—everywhere.”

“So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast,” she went on. “That doesn’t mean that we won’t pop in.”

The Lucifer star also shared that Korsh hasn’t mentioned the Duchess of Sussex possibly reprising her role or making a cameo.

“He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in,” Harris said. “We don’t talk about the duchess. It’s rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean? Let’s leave her alone, for God’s sake, right?”

Production for the ‘Suits L.A.’ spinoff starts in March 2024

Things are already in motion on the Suits spinoff. Production will begin by the end of March 2024 in Vancouver, Canada, per a Deadline report.

As for the Suits L.A. cast, Arrow’s Stephen Amell has been cast in the lead role of Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who, after reinventing himself, now has a roster of powerful clients.

The show finds Black, a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others,” and his L.A. law firm, which he started 15 years ago with his friend, Stuart Lane, in “crisis.”

Suddenly, he has to reluctantly “embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.” Along the way, loyalties are tested, and the line between personal and professional is blurred. Sound familiar, Suits fans?

Until Suits L.A. premieres, watching Suits on Peacock or Netflix is always an option. So is relishing the fact that the cast had a small reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes and again in Super Bowl commercials.