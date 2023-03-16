Did Melanie Martinez Win ‘The Voice’? A Look Back at Her Audition and How Far She Made It

Alternative pop artist Melanie Martinez is just a few weeks away from releasing her third studio album, and her fans couldn’t be more excited. Martinez has built a successful career in the music industry, but she might not be where she is today without The Voice, where she got her start. As we wait for her new album to drop, let’s take a look at the audition that started it all and how far she made it on NBC’s singing competition.

Melanie Martinez on ‘The Voice’ Season 3 | Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Melanie Martinez auditioned for ‘The Voice’ Season 3

Martinez auditioned for The Voice Season 3 when she was just 16 years old. For her Blind Audition, she performed an acoustic rendition of Britney Spears’s “Toxic.” Martinez made the song her own with breathy, drawn-out notes and changes to the melody. Coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and CeeLo Green turned their chairs for Martinez, and she joined Team Adam.

“I ultimately want to go with someone who will let me express my creativity. Someone who will let me be me,” Martinez said in her audition.

Later, when asked how Martinez made the decision to audition with “Toxic,” she told TVLine the idea stemmed from a joke with her friends.

“My friends were like, ‘You should learn a Britney Spears song’ — because I’m so different from that,” she shared. “So I started singing ‘Toxic’ one day, did different little things to it and that’s how my version came around. It was kind of a random process.”

Did Melanie Martinez win ‘The Voice’?

Martinez made it through the Battle Rounds and the Knockouts, singing “Lights” by Ellie Goulding and “Bulletproof” by La Roux. In the Live Playoffs, she made it all the way to the Top 6 with Team Adam before her elimination. Some of her other performances included “Seven Nation Army,” “Cough Syrup,” “Too Close,” “Crazy,” and “The Show.”

After her elimination from the Top 6, Martinez said she was glad to have made it as far as she did.

“I never expected to get this far and this is beyond what I’ve ever dreamed of,” she shared, per HuffPost. “I’m just so glad I got to express who I am as an artist and really touch people’s hearts because that was the ultimate goal.”

The ‘Cry Baby’ singer is now among the most successful ‘The Voice’ alums

Luckily for Martinez, her elimination from The Voice did not stop her career from taking off. She signed with Atlantic Records and released her debut single, “Dollhouse,” shortly after season 3, followed by an EP of the same name. Her debut album, Cry Baby, arrived in 2016 and was eventually certified double-platinum. She later released a second album, K-12, an accompanying film, and an EP called After School.

Martinez is now considered one of the most successful The Voice contestants, along with alums like Morgan Wallen and Cassadee Pope. Her third album, Portals, arrives on March 31.

Martinez is now considered one of the most successful The Voice contestants, along with alums like Morgan Wallen and Cassadee Pope. Her third album, Portals, arrives on March 31.