Michael Douglas is Game For Another ‘Ant-Man’ Movie, Under 1 Condition

Michael Douglas is one of the big stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but some fans are worried if he’ll return if there’s another installment in the Marvel series. The actor recently revealed his answer to whether or not he would be in a fourth Ant-Man movie.

Michael Douglas’ role in the ‘Ant-Man’ movies

Michael Douglas attends Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Douglas plays Hank Pym in the Ant-Man movies. Hank is an entomologist and quantum physicist who created the formula for “Pym particles.” These particles are what allow Ant-Man (and the Wasp) to grow and shrink.

Hank was the original Ant-Man before passing the baton to Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd. He works alongside Scott, his daughter Hope van Dyne, and his wife Janet van Dyne, continuing to create new scientific inventions.

Douglas has played the genius scientist in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame.

While there has been no word yet on Hank Pym’s fate in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, some fans may wonder if Douglas will be making any appearances in future Marvel projects.

Will Michael Douglas return for a fourth ‘Ant-Man’ movie?

The actor talked to The Hollywood Reporter while walking the red carpet for the movie’s premiere, sharing his thoughts on Quantumania and revealing whether or not he will stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Douglas called working on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania “exciting” and described the “comfort factor” that comes from working with a cast that he’s worked with before, including Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

When asked if he would come back for a fourth Ant-Man movie, Douglas replied, “As long as I could die.” While this wasn’t exactly the answer fans might have wanted from the actor, it does mean there’s a possibility Douglas will be in another Marvel project.

Critics call ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ ‘the best of the trilogy’

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follows Scott Lang, his girlfriend and superhero partner Hope van Dyne (the Wasp), his daughter Cassie, and Janet van Dyne as they explore the Quantum Realm and battle Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The movie hit theaters on February 17, and critics are already praising the movie and its stars. Fandango critic Erik Davis said the movie was “the MCU at its freakiest and most inventive.”

CineXpress’ critic tweeted that Quantumania is “the best of the trilogy” and shared that there are two “cool” post-credits scenes. The Hollywood Reporter’s critic, Brian Davids, praised the movie for getting “weird” and singled out Majors’ performance as “compelling.”

Daniel Howat, a writer for NextBestPicture, tweeted, “#Quantumania is definitely Marvel’s weirdest movie yet…but that’s a good thing! It leans hard into the sci-fi side of the MCU, taking lots of wild swings. Not everything lands, but it’s funny, inventive, and a good time. An enjoyable, bizarro ride into the quantum realm.”