Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?

To know country music in the 2000s is to know Miranda Lambert. Whether fans discovered her from her start in reality TV or as the now-ex-wife of Blake Shelton, it’s been hard to ignore Lambert’s rise to fame since her break into the industry in 2003.

Lambert can span the spectrum of country music, from angry boot-stompers like “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead” to ballads like “The House That Built Me.” The singer-songwriter won a Triple Crown Award from the Academy of Country Music in September 2022. This marks the triumph of winning New Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year over a career.

Lambert has won three Grammy awards over the course of her career so far and is nominated for four more at the 2023 Grammys in February. That said, winning Grammys and a host of other country music awards doesn’t always mean it translates across all genres. Here’s more about Lambert’s track record when aiming for No. 1 hits.

Miranda Lambert rose to fame on ‘Nashville Star’

Lambert was born in Texas but rose to fame when she joined the cast of Nashville Star, the reality TV singing competition on the USA Network that was fashioned after the success of American Idol. Lambert made it to the finale of her season but didn’t win. Instead, she signed a contract with Epic Records and released her first studio album, Kerosene, in 2005.

The hits started and kept coming, with nine albums and 39 singles to her name, per All Music. Her latest album, Palomino, was released in April 2022. It takes inspiration from artists like Linda Ronstadt and rock bands like ZZ Top. Though most of her albums have been based on personal experiences, this album branches out a bit more to explore other characters and voices.

Over intermittent years she’s also been the frontwoman of the Pistol Annies, a country trio known for its pointed, honest lyrics softened with skillful harmonies.

Lambert has 5 No. 1 hits on the Hot Country list but not the Billboard Hot 100

There’s no question Lambert has enjoyed a wealth of success in country music. However, some feats remain elusive. Lambert is at the top of her game in the country genre but has yet to achieve the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The Hot 100 tracks singles from artists across all genres. Given that Lambert is entrenched in country — and stays true to her identity at all costs — it might not be something she wants to conquer anyway.

However, if you look at Lambert’s history on Billboard’s Hot Country list, the tune changes dramatically. There, Lambert claims five No. 1 hits so far. Her first No. 1 hit was “The House That Built Me” in 2010. The single stayed in the No. 1 country spot for four weeks and did chart up to No. 28 on the Hot 100.

The next four singles to hit No. 1 came in successive years, with “Heart Like Mine” in 2011. That single hit No. 44 on the Hot 100 over the same time period. “Over You” was 2012’s No. 1 achievement, ranking it to No. 35 on the Hot 100.

Lambert’s next two singles to reach No. 1 status on the country charts were collaborations with other country phenoms. “We Were Us” was with Keith Urban in 2013 and hit No. 26 on the Hot 100. “Somethin’ Bad” came in 2014 and was a duet with Carrie Underwood. That single reached the closest to No. 1 for Lambert on the Hot 100 list, peaking at No. 19.

Lambert extended her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas

Between releasing Palomino and collecting her Triple Crown award in 2022, Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, vacationed in an Airstream for several weeks. The trip was a “reset” before Lambert’s extensive residency in Las Vegas, playing shows dubbed the Velvet Rodeo. Lambert played several shows from September through mid-December and recently extended her stay to have several dates throughout 2023.

Lambert went to see several other country performers in Vegas to get an idea of how she wanted to set up her own performances, including seeing Shania Twain, George Strait, and Brooks & Dunn. Her takeaway? Play the hits everyone expects. In other words, you’ll likely hear most of her No. 1 country hits if you plan to see her in Vegas.