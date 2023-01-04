Miranda Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency Setlist Includes Old and New Favorites

It can be hard to compete with the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas strip, but country music star Miranda Lambert knows a thing or two about capturing an audience. The singer-songwriter headlined her first Las Vegas residency in the fall of 2022, and recently extended it into several dates in 2023 due to popular demand.

What you want from a Vegas trip, Lambert supplies in spades. There are sparkly outfits drowning in sequins. Pyrotechnics galore. Drinking. (Or, at least, songs about drinking.) And plenty of sassy, bold energy coming from the artist herself. Lambert put a lot of thought into her shows and delivers a roundup of the best of what fans expect — including a killer setlist sure to appease any of her loyal listeners.

Miranda Lambert extended her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency through 2023

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, “Velvet Rodeo” at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert

Lambert, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Gunpowder & Lead” and “The House That Built Me,” performed in the first phase of her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency from September through early December. The sold-out shows in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino garnered a fair amount of excitement, giving Lambert the chance to extend her stay through much of 2023. She’s added 16 additional shows in July, November, and December, according to Billboard.

The show is quintessential Lambert, and quintessential Vegas. She kicks off the concert with her hit single “Actin’ Up,” with lyrics that include the spirit of the city: “I got a heart on fire, boy, don’t you want to hold it? / I’m a really good trip, don’t you wanna go on it?” With that fiery heart also comes a plentiful supply of pyrotechnics — including a jacket with fringe that lights on fire during the four-song finale of the night. (Lambert spins during that stunt, as she previewed on Twitter in the leadup to the shows, which maximizes the effect.)

Lambert’s Vegas setlist includes favorites from her ‘Kerosene’ days and new hits from ‘Palomino’

Lambert became a household name thanks to her rocking country hits with a rebellious streak, including “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “Little Red Wagon.” Lest fans think she only has one dimension, Lambert also topped country charts with “The House That Built Me” and “Tin Man” — poignant tunes that express a universal sentimentality.

All of them appear on Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo setlist, among other signature tracks, according to a recap from Music Mayhem. Not all of her top hits made the cut, however. With the singer’s shows clocking in at 90 minutes and 22 songs, there’s plenty of time for a well-rounded performance. But with 39 singles to her name so far, there’s literally not enough time to cover all of the top hits. That said, Lambert said the songs she chose aimed to “give the people what they want.” Music Mayhem compiled the full list, which includes the crowd favorites you’d expect and the more reflective tracks along the way.

1. “Actin’ Up”

2. “Fastest Girl In Town”

3. “Kerosene”

4. “Strange”

5. “Famous In A Small Town”

6. “Heart Like Mine”

7. “If I Was A Cowboy”

8. “Bluebird”

9. “Vice”

10. “All Kinds Of Kinds”

11. “The House That Built Me”

12. “Automatic”

13. “Geraldene”

14. “Tequila Does”

15. “Only Prettier”

16. “White Liar”

17. “Carousel”

18. “Tin Man”

19. “Mama Tried – Mama’s Broken Heart”

20. “Gunpowder & Lead”

21. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

22. “Little Red Wagon”

Lambert prides herself on being honest in her lyrics

The Vegas setlist covers every era in Lambert’s career so far, and remembering when each song was written and released can give fans a glimpse into her personal history as well. The artist is unapologetically authentic in her music and lyrics, and has promised her fans to be honest in her songwriting — to the point where she’s almost walked away from record contracts to preserve the authority over her own music.

Lambert’s first single after her separation from ex-husband Blake Shelton, “Vice,” for example, not-so-subtly alludes to the cheating that fed the rumor mill for several months around their split. Now her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is featured in music videos for “Settling Down” and “If I Was A Cowboy.” Lambert views her songwriting as her version of journaling, which allows fans to get a glimpse into her life. The superstar’s approach to her work clearly resonates with fans, who have attended her residency shows in droves.