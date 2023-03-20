Morgan Wallen Thinks It Is ‘Hard’ for Him ‘to Make Time’ for a Girlfriend

In country music, singer Morgan Wallen is quickly becoming one of the genre’s biggest stars. On March 3, Wallen released his third studio album, One Thing at a Time. For any fans wondering about the popular singer’s relationship status, Wallen recently revealed on Country Countdown USA that he is too “busy” for a relationship.

Morgan Wallen | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Morgan Wallen does not have ‘time’ for a girlfriend

Before One Thing at a Time was released, Wallen appeared on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. On the radio program, Wallen revealed his relationship status.

It turns out that Wallen is single and does not feel he has the “time” needed to have a relationship.

“Not right now, I don’t. I had a girlfriend for a while. Not recently. That was the last one I had. I don’t have anybody right now. It’s kind of hard. Just how busy I’ve been. I got a son, I got an album, I got a tour, I’ve got all these things I do. I go hunt, it’s really hard for me to make time for that,” Wallen said.

Even though Wallen is a busy man, he does hope to have a long-term partner eventually.

“I want to, though. I think I’m coming up on my ‘settle down phase.’ We’ll see. I’m not in a hurry,” the singer admitted on Country Countdown USA.

How Morgan Wallen approaches singing love songs when he’s single

Following the release of One Thing at a Time, Wallen sat down for a video interview with American Songwriter. During the interview, Wallen was asked about his songwriting process.

Speaking with American Songwriter, Wallen revealed that when it comes to the song “Dying Man,” he does not sing about a woman even though that is what the lyrics suggest. This is because Wallen wants to be as authentic as possible, so when thinking about the message of that song he thinks of his son.

“A song like ‘Dying Man’ for example, we used a woman in the song, but to me, it’s me talking about my son,” Wallen told American Songwriter. “I don’t have a girlfriend or a wife, so I would inauthentic if I’m singing a love song about a woman changing my life. You know, that wouldn’t feel right to me.”

He continued, “But my son did, and that’s really where the song hits home for me.”

Morgan Wallen has a young son

Even though he is single, Wallen does share a son with his ex-partner KT Smith. While the two are not together romantically anymore, they do co-parent their son Indigo, who they refer to as Indie, together.

After Indie was born in July 2020, Wallen shared a heartfelt post about his son on Instagram.

“Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me,” Wallen wrote on Instagram.

Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time is available now.